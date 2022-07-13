Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
ACCIDENTS
While grading the roadway on West 383rd Street near Harmony Road at 10:41 a.m. June 10 for Miami County Road and Bridge, John Waln, 63, of Osawatomie started driving the 2012 Caterpiller motor grader backwards and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Rita Miller, 74, of Fontana. Waln said he did not see the F-150 and didn’t realize he had struck it until the pickup went into the ditch on the south side of the roadway, according to a sheriff’s report. Miller said she was stopped behind the grader and then tried to put the pickup in reverse when she saw it start to back up but was unable to do so before being struck. No injuries were reported.
Susana Pino Reyes, 37, was driving a 2010 Hyundai Accent when she attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of West 251st Street and Old Kansas City Road at 4:40 p.m. June 11 and struck a 2014 F-150 driven by Jason Fine, 41, of Spring Hill as Fine was traveling southbound on Old KC Road. No injuries were reported.
Maria Andrews, 22, of Bucyrus was driving a 2016 four-door Toyota east on West 223rd Street near Antioch Road at 8:38 a.m. June 13 when she reached down to adjust her AC and struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a 2009 Ford F-150, driven by Christopher Shockley, 50, of Overland Park, according to a sheriff’s report. Shockley reported he was parked on the side of the road because of a turtle. One of the F-150’s occupants was in the bed of the truck and the collision caused him to be thrown into a ditch. He was not injured. Miami County EMS personnel checked Andrews for a possible injury but she refused transport. No other injuries were reported.
Dylan Schnoor, 18, of Wellsville was driving a 1995 Ford F-250 west on West 263rd Street near Plum Creek Road at 10 p.m. June 13 when he drove into the south ditch, causing the pickup to overturn and strike a tree. Schnoor had some minor abrasions and scratches but refused EMS treatment.
Patrick Goldenberg, 25, of Overland Park was driving a 1998 pickup truck west on West 399th Street at 7:31 a.m. June 15 when he attempted to brake at a stop sign at 399th Street and Jingo Road. The brakes failed and the pickup rolled into the intersection where it was struck in the driver’s side truck bed by a 2017 Whistle Redi-Mix cement mixer driven by Robert Hunsperger, 61, of La Cygne that was northbound on Jingo Road. No injuries were reported.
William Pilcher, 32, of Wellsville was driving a 2011 Ford Escape east on West 287th Street just past Indianapolis Road at 10:58 a.m. June 15 when it left the roadway, struck a mailbox and continued east until it reached a bridge and overturned into a creek bed near the stream. Pilcher was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional for treatment of unknown injuries.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Jeffrey Dwayne Casida, 45, was booked into Miami County Jail on May 27 on a probable cause warrant from Linn County.
Nicole Adelle Huston, 40, was booked into jail May 27 on two probable cause warrants.
Javon Morgan-Duncan Letrell, 31, was booked into jail May 27 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Wayne Mayne, 45, was booked into jail May 28 on a probable cause warrant.
German David Rico Rodriguez, 25, was booked into jail May 28 on suspicion of distribute marijuana, less than 450 grams.
Derek James Starling, 29, was booked into jail May 29 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jamie Leigh Miller, 51, was booked into jail May 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Brooke Allison Mason, 27, was booked into jail May 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Temprance Faith Eller, 23, was booked into jail May 31 on a warrant arrest
Kelly Dean Keating, 39, was booked into jail May 31 on suspicion of domestic battery, criminal threat, criminal restraint, interference with a law enforcement officer and two arrest warrants.
Carl Lee Pittman, 32, was booked into jail May 31 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Christopher David Stephenson, 39, was booked into jail May 31 on a warrant arrest and two probable cause warrants from Franklin County.
Joseph Henry Hicks, 39, was booked into jail June 1 on suspicion of domestic battery and abuse of a child.
Shirley Marie Carl, 54, was booked into jail June 1 on a warrant arrest.
Donald Michael Cooper, 51, was booked into jail June1 on a warrant arrest.
Mark Timothy Hahn, 53, was booked into jail June 1 on a warrant arrest.
Billy Joe Walker, 23, was booked into jail June 1 on a probable cause warrant from Shawnee County.
Theodore Tucker Wilson, 22, was booked into jail June 1 on a probable cause warrant.
Matthew Dean Dillon, 25, was booked into jail June 2 on a warrant arrest.
Stephanie Kae Nudson, 46, was booked into jail June 2 on two arrest warrants (one from Butler County).
Sarah Anne Spears, 35, was booked into jail June 2 on a warrant arrest.
Patrick Lawrence Best, 29, was booked into jail June 3 on two arrest warrants (one from Douglas County).
Marcus Lamarr Hahn, 29, was booked into jail June 3 on a probable cause warrant from Allen County.
Tommy J. Nickell, 51, was booked into jail June 3 on suspicion of distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probable cause warrant from Linn County.
Jeffrey Brian Roberts, 58, was booked into jail June 3 on a warrant arresxt.
Phillip Alexander Roth, 35, was booked into jail June 3 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arthur Dale Vohs, 76, was booked into jail June 3 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Breiland Wilkes, 28, was booked into jail June 3 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Michael Dale Eller, 28, was booked into jail June 4 on a probable cause warrant from Johnson County.
Leslye Jean Gregg, 37, was booked into jail June 4 on a probable cause warrant.
Daniel Ethan Jackson, 32, was booked into jail June 4 on a warrant arrest.
David Duwayne Long, 25, was booked into jail June 4 on three probable cause warrants (including one from Johnson County and one from Wyand
Samuel Patrick Hastings, 18, was booked into jail June 5 on suspicion of possession of a depressant, consumption or sale of liquor by a minor and transporting an open container.
Meghan Lynn Duncan, 33, was booked into jail June 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Rusty Joe Jackson, 52, was booked into jail June 5 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Skyla Aleah Dawn Meyer, 19, was booked into jail June 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence and a defective tail lamp.
Ingnacio Corrales Moraga, 35, was booked into jail June 6 on a probable cause warrant.
Jeremiah Dean Owens, 45, was booked into jail June 7 on a probable cause warrant from Anderson County.
Joseph Tyler Baham, 27, was booked into jail June 7 on suspicion of Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Edward Crabtree, 36, was booked into jail June 7 on a probable cause warrant.
John Paul Dunbar, 40, was booked into jail June 7 on suspicion of domestic battery, failure to appear and a probable cause warrant.
Thomas Lee Shafer, 36, was booked into jail June 7 on suspicion of assault.
Clay Mitchell Eskina, 58, was booked into jail June 8 on a warrant arrest.
Mary Christine Burnett, 23, was booked into jail June 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a depressant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Benjamin Hal Hinds, 56, was booked into jail June 8 on a warrant arrest.
Mark John Picente, 51, was booked into jail June 8 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rebecca Jean McAnany, 32, was booked into jail June 9 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Christopher Bright, 45, was booked into jail June 9 on a probable cause warrant.
William Arlo Columbia, 42, was booked into jail June 9 on a warrant arrest.
Arien Kay O’Conner, 22, was booked into jail June 9 on a warrant arrest.
David Earl Rhoades, 52, was booked into jail June 9 on a warrant arrest.
Tina Michelle Sharp, 42, was booked into jail June 9 on a warrant arrest.
Jimmie Wayne Sledd, 57, was booked into jail June 9 on a warrant arrest.
Crystal Lynn Yeoman, 48, was booked into jail June 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alan Dale Eastman, 63, was booked into jail June 10 on suspicion of distribute heroin/certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
John Kenneth Eaton, 34, was booked into jail June 10 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Zachary Tyler Frizzell, 30, was booked into jail June 10 on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 29, was booked into jail June 10 on a probable cause warrant and on a warrant arrest.
Joanna Lynn Laughlin, 49, was booked into jail June 10 on a probable cause warrant.
Javon Letrell Morgan-Duncan, 31, was booked into jail June 10 on a warrant arrest.
Melissa Elizabeth Murrell, 29, was booked into jail June 10 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, a probable cause warrant and a warrant.
Trevor Michael Rodgers, 20, was booked into jail June 10 on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
Scott Sinclair Nickel, 41, was booked into jail June 11 on a warrant arrest.
Arthur Todd Vohs, 53, was booked into jail June 11 on a probable cause warrant.
Jesse Thomas Lindsey, 44, was booked into jail June 11 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Miguel Carrera, 39, was booked into jail June 11 on suspicion of making a criminal threat and disorderly conduct.
Dale Alan Freeman, 36, was booked into jail June 11 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Shirley Marie Carl, 54, was booked into jail June 12 on a probable cause warrant.
Jonathan Blake Ramshur, 37, was booked into jail June 12 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Keagun Dale Wagner, 23, was booked into jail June 12 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
Zachary Adrian Zentz, 33, was booked into jail June 12 for fleeing from justice (Platte County, Mo.).
Robert Kenneth James Dean Aicher, 36, was booked into jail June 13 on suspicion of distributing opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and aggravated endangerment of a child; expose to manufacture/sale of meth.
Krystal Loretta Nelson, 36, was booked into jail June 13 aggravated endangering a child; expose to manufacture/sale of meth (x3).
Walter Howard Spears, 64, was booked into jail June 13 on suspicion of distributing opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant (x2) and no drug tax stamp (x2).
Brandon Lee Whispell, 34, was booked into jail June 13 on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer.
Aubrey Angel Wilson, 26, was booked into jail June 13 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant.
Jeremy Nathan Fortmeyer, 42, was booked into jail June 13 on suspicion of distributing opiate/narcotic/certain stimulant/heroin within 1,000 feet of a school (x3) and no drug tax stamp (x3).
Eric David Harrington, 37, was booked into jail June 13 on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and burglary.
Corey Lee Harwig, 32, was booked into jail June 15 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Russell Ray Hayes Jr., 35, was booked into jail June 15 on two probable cause warrants.
Elizabeth Louise Miller, 46, was booked into jail June 15 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Anthony Harold Raycraft II, 44, was booked into jail June 15 on a warrant arrest.
Isaac Lee Mundhenke, 45, was booked into jail June 16 on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, no vehicle liability insurance and invalid license plate.
Michael Wayne Trinkle, 38, was booked into jail June 16 on a warrant arrest.
Garilee Audrey Mary McAllen Blurton, 44, was booked into jail June 16 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Patrick Thoele, 29, was booked into jail June 16 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Rachel Ann Phelps, 39, was booked into jail June 17 on a warrant arrest.
Isaiah Jahmel Vantrece, 32, was booked into jail June 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence and no vehicle liability insurance.
Amanda Anna Lage, 36, was booked into jail June 18 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Garrett Layton Pearce, 28, was booked into jail June 18 on suspicion of aggravated battery.
Andrew Lee Marshall, 43, was booked into jail June 19 on suspicion of battery against a law enforcement officer, interfering with a law enforcement officer and criminal littering.
Jordan Wilmont Wells, 37, was booked into jail June 21 on suspicion of distributing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper driving on laned roadway.
Raymond Dale-Aaron Shipps, 30, was booked into jail June 22 on a probable cause warrant (x3).
Tanner Chase Vansickle, 32, was booked into jail June 23 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and no vehicle liability insurance.
Todd Alan Cox, 40, was booked into jail June 23 on suspicion of battery.
Nash Jacob Rosendahl, 38, was booked into jail June 23 on suspicion of abuse of a child (inhumane corporal punishment to a child under age 18).
Nicole Adelle Huston, 40, was booked into jail June 24 on a warrant arrest (x2).
