All drivers and their Passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENT
Bethany Hofmeier, 36, of Paola, was driving a 2016 Subaru Forester west on Kansas Highway 68 near Pleasant Valley Road at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 11 when it struck a deer. Hofmeier was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Ismael Soto-Pickard, 31, of Paola, was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 239th Street at 11:10 p.m. July 31 when it struck a tree stump that had fallen off an unknown vehicle onto the south bound lanes. Soto-Pickard was not injured.
A 17-year-old La Cygne boy was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2 when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before traveling down an embankment where it came to a stop after striking a fence, according to a sheriff’s report. The boy was evaluated by Miami County Emergency Medical Services at the scene but he refused transport.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Brent Allen Nelson, 39, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 28 on a warrant arrest.
Jennifer Leigh Underwood, 44, was booked into jail July 29 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen Fannan, 22, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 28, was booked into jail July 30 on two arrest warrants, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 32, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Lee Hinkle, 41, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Weston Elan Smith, 21, was booked into jail July 31 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, improper vehicle registration and no proof of liability insurance.
Scott Dwayne Watson Sr., 36, was booked into jail July 31 on a warrant arrest.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 38, was booked into jail Aug. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Ryan Matthew Holcomb, 43, was booked into jail Aug. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Lucas Allen Thompson, 20, was booked into jail Aug. 2 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dawn Erin O’Neil , 36, was booked into jail Aug. 3 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Courtney Rashell Campbell, 33, was booked into jail Aug. 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.
Tyrone Lamont George, 37, was booked into jail Aug. 4 on suspicion of aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Scott Sinclair Nickel, 40, was booked into jail Aug. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Kaleb Alan Blackburn, 25, was booked into jail Aug. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Erik Christopher Kunz, 35, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Lois Annette Miller, 59, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal threat.
James Aaron Ohlmeier, 27, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield at a stop/yield sign.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 31, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on five arrest warrants.
Theodore Tucker Wilson, 21, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and four arrest warrants.
Allison Rae Bitzer, 39, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while under the influence, improper driving on a laned roadway, no vehicle liability insurance, transporting an open container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Dalton Colston, 29, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Shawn Michael Harris, 42, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on suspicion of domestic battery.
William Thomas Petropulos, 36, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on suspicion of assault and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Brandy May Schaal, 45, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and defective tail lamp on motor vehicle.
