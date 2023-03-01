Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Adreann Reitinger, 20, of Fontana was driving a 2008 Ford Escape east on Kansas Highway 68 near Pleasant Valley Road at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 12 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Reitinger was not injured.
Rosa Reyes Rivera, 38, of Paola was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee west on West 287th Street near Indianapolis Road at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 20 when it struck a deer that ran onto the road. Rivera was not injured.
Kenneth Palmer, 33, of Paola was driving a 1982 Olds Cutlass north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 20 when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Palmer was not injured.
Kathi Watts, 61, of Paola was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima east on West 327th Street near Plum Creek Road at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 22 when it struck a dog that ran onto the road. Watts was not injured.
Winton Town, 53, of Paola was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 south on Switzer Road near West 335th Street at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 22 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Town was not injured.
Brian Uphoff, 47, of Fontana was driving a 2009 four-door Mazda west on West 391st Street near Osawatomie Road at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 25 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Uphoff was not injured.
Cara Kessler, 20, of Paola was driving a 2016 four-door Audi west on Kansas Highway 68 near Turkey Creek Road at 7:39 p.m. Jan. 26 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Kessler was not injured.
Brendon Romano, 27, of Rantoul was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 south on Lone Star Road near West 303rd Street at 7:10 a.m. Jan. 30 when it struck a deer in the roadway. Romano was not injured.
Paul Hartley, 61, of Linn Valley was driving a 2003 four-door vehicle north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 6:52 a.m. Jan. 31 when it struck a deer crossing the northbound lanes. Hartley was not injured.
Deputy Sheriff Alex LaFrance of Paola was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 12:36 a.m. Feb. 7 and, after passing a tractor-trailer, the Explorer struck a dog that entered the passing lane. LaFrance was not injured.
Victoria Donner, 27, of Spring Hill was driving a 2016 four-door Jeep west on West 223rd Street near Columbia Road when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Donner was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
A 2017 Ford F-350 owned by Telcom Construction of Omaha, Neb., was legally parked in a private drive on Winchester Road north of John Brown Highway at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12 when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
James Roberts, 35, of Olathe was driving a 2021 FedEx truck west on 343rd Street near Hedge Lane at 11:46 a.m. Jan. 12 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert pipe for a driveway. Roberts was not injured.
Melissa Fennel, 27, of Osawatomie was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 south on Lookout Road near West 363rd Street at 1:19 p.m. Jan. 12 when she struck a pothole and lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to a stop in a residential yard, according to a sheriff’s report. Fennel went to the Miami County Medical Center in a private vehicle to be checked for a possible head injury, according to the report.
James Foote, 22, of Louisburg was driving a tractor-trailer east on West 223rd Street near Antioch Road at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 12 when it was passed by a blue pickup and the tractor-trailer’s loaded trailer went off the edge of the road. The weight of the trailer caused the tractor-trailer to roll onto its passenger side, according to a sheriff’s report. Foote was treated at the scene by Miami County EMS personnel for minor injuries but declined transport, according to the report.
Barry Martin, 59, of Adrian, Mo., was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup east on West 359th Street near Spring Valley Road at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 when the truck left the road and struck a ditch. The truck appeared to continue in the ditch until it struck a culvert, then went airborne before coming to a stop in the ditch, according to a sheriff’s investigation at the scene. Martin told a sheriff’s deputy he did not crash but was trying to turn the pickup around when it left the road, according to a sheriff’s report. Martin had a bloody nose and was contacted by Miami County EMS personnel at the scene but ultimately refused treatment, according to the report. Martin was evaluated by a sheriff’s deputy and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Joseph Brice Flores, 40, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 18 on a probable cause warrant.
Scott Louis Smith, 71, was booked into jail Jan. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Jacob Lee Beck, 43, was booked into jail Jan. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Devran Damone Cochran, 30, was booked into jail Jan. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Makala Jo Kettler, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Thaddeus Alan Kinderknecht, 44, was booked into jail Jan. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Derrick Patrick Thoele, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Kathleen Ashley Thornton, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Tatenda Mugwagwa, 31, was booked into jail Jan. 20 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Eric Kevin Razo, 53, was booked into jail Jan. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Wayne Trinkle, 39, was booked into jail Jan. 20 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude (five or more moving violations); failure to yield at a stop or yield sign; failure to give proper turn signal, violating basic rule governing speed of vehicles; driving on left in no-passing zone, and official traffic control devices (required obedience).
Dareon Montez Webb, 23, was booked into jail Jan. 20 on a probable cause warrant.
Faith Naomi Tracy, 23, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Derrick Robert Kratzberg, 38, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on suspicion of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude by engaging in reckless driving and a warrant arrest.
Nicole Adelle Huston, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Allen Caddell, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Meghan Lynn Buche, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Rich Allen Hayes, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 22 on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 33, was booked into jail Jan. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Charles Lee Buck, 35, was booked into jail Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Jaden Caleb Chaney, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Louis Smith, 71, was booked into jail Jan. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Gisselle Amaya Zelaya, 22, was booked into jail Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, covering license plate with opaque material, and distribute marijuana (less than 25 grams).
Tiffany Jean Johnston, 39, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Christopher Allen Fernandes, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on suspicion of driving while suspended and no vehicle liability insurance.
James Kyle Nading, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Walter Howard Spears, 65, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Grant Nathaniel Price, 33, was booked into jail Jan. 27 on suspicion of battery (mental health employee).
Joshua Gerald Freels-Grove, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Brandy Rachelle Conrad, 45, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Elaina Nicole Develine, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Larry Dale Knoche, 48, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Derrick Richard Martin, 23, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude by engaging in reckless driving, possession of a stimulant and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Nathan Robert Patterson, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 28 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
Ky Dennis Boss, 45, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kacie Dierra Colbert, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Devin Ray DeGraeve, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence, flee or attempting to elude and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Matthew Ray Fennel, 40, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant arrest.
Scott Allen Schlesener, 48, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on suspicion of distribute heroin/certain stimulants (less than 100 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag, and no drug tax stamp.
Amanda Lorraine Robinson, 28, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Dylan Lee Mayo, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion on unlawful vehicle acts (registration); possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
Lloyd Dean Pearce, 44, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Troy Branum, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Robert J. Butler Jr., 68, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Tanner R. Gulley, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Timothy Abram Paul, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer and a probable cause warrant.
Angela Michelle Brown, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Adam Clint Long, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 31 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Destanie Dawn Alarcon, 21, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Debra Kay Darner-Redburn, 63, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tina Marie Watt, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on a probable cause warrant.
Christopher Miguel Carrera, 39, was booked into jail Feb. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Kaycee Catherine Collins, 23, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and driving without headlights when needed.
Adam Clint Long, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on suspicion of pedestrian under the influence.
Scott Louis Smith, 71, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas J. Fanning, 71, was booked into jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Joshua Hunter Cecil, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 29, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Jason Daniel Owens, 19, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Tisha Ann Scherman, 44, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Jeremy Michael Wright, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on suspicion of domestic battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Tonya Lynn Samuels, 42, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Kenneth A. Ploof, 60, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a probable cause warrant.
Adam Clint Long, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Robert David Williams, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and no vehicle liability insurance.
Jonathan Dean Wood, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest.
