CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Douglas Schaible, 41, was driving a 2015 Honda CR-V south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 263rd Street at 9:19 p.m. April 28 when it struck a deer. Schaible was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Richard Bronaugh, 63, of Junction City, Mo., was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry on West 359th Street near New Lancaster Road at 6:31 p.m. April 10 when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and then struck a Century Link pole. Bronaugh was injured and transported by Life Flight to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Andrew Galloway, 21, of De Soto, was driving a 2008 four-door Mazda north on Bethel Church Road near West 255th Street at 2:55 a.m. April 11 when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The Mazda struck the ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its passenger side. Galloway and his three passengers were not injured.
An unknown driver in an unknown vehicle was traveling east on West 223rd Street near Roosevelt Street at about 3:15 p.m. April 15 when a trailer and Case backhoe detached from the vehicle and rolled down an embankment. The driver and the vehicle pulling the trailer were not at the scene and there were no witnesses.
Ricky Smith, 58, of Paola was riding a 2002 motorcycle east on West 327th Street near Airport Drive at 2:38 p.m. April 16 when it appeared Smith either passed out or suffered some type of medical condition, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was following the motorcycle and witnessed the accident. The motorcycle left the roadway and drove into a grassy ditch before overturning and ejecting Smith, according to a sheriff’s report. Smith was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital in unknown condition. The Patrol Division sergeant’s car video camera recorded “the collision on the side of the roadway,” according to the report.
Gary Landes, 77, of Paola was driving an unspecified vehicle east on West 255th Street near Frisco Road at 7:55 p.m. April 16 when the vehicle it was pulling shifted and caused Landes’ vehicle to roll onto its side. Landes was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with apparent minor injuries.
Benjamin York, 41, of Paola was driving a 2020 pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 at the West 287th Street overpass at 7:50 p.m. April 19 when the vehicle hydroplaned into the median and struck a bump, causing the trailer the truck was hauling to overturn. York was not injured.
Joshua Strong, 34, of Baldwin City, was driving a 2018 four-door vehicle north on Old Kansas City Road near West 287th Street on the foggy morning of April 21 when it swerved to miss a deer and went into a ditch, striking a fence gate. Strong said he drove the vehicle out of the ditch and went to the property owner’s door and knocked, attempting to make contact, according to a sheriff’s report. Strong said visibility was limited in the fog and he didn’t have time to stop when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, according to the report. Strong was not injured.
Wyatt Ogle, 26, of Princeton was driving a 2012 vehicle east on West 287th Street at 7:25 a.m. April 23 when it crested a hill at Osawatomie Road and couldn’t stop in time to avoid striking the passenger side of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Drake Thomas, 22, of Paola that was turning into a field entrance. The drivers and their passengers were not injured.
A 16-year-old Paola boy was driving a four-door Isuzu Trooper south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 7:45 p.m. April 24 when he observed smoke coming from the vehicle and pulled to a stop. A passerby put out the vehicle fire, according to the sheriff’s report. There were no injuries.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
William Johnathan Robinson, 52, was booked into the Miami County Adult Detention Center on April 13 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Joseph Mastalsz III, 24, was booked into jail April 14 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude, with five or more moving violations; possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
Elizabeth Louise Miller, 46, was booked into jail April 14 on suspicion of battery, disorderly conduct, interference with a law enforcement officer and assault.
David Allen Young, 18, was booked into jail April 14 on a warrant arrest.
Skyler Lawrence Chacon, 19, was booked into jail April 15 on a warrant arrest.
Timothy Allen Post, 64, was booked into jail April 16 on a probable cause warrant.
Jillian Elizabeth Kratzer, 33, was booked into jail April 18 on a probation violation.
Jennifer Leigh Spurlock, 35, was booked into jail April 18 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ozie Irak Barbosa, 39, was booked into jail April 19 on a warrant arrest.
Mason Lynn Findley, 30, was booked into jail April 19 on suspicion of criminal deprivation of property from a vehicle.
Nicole Adelle Huston, 40, was booked into jail April 19 on a warrant arrest.
Alec Arthur Pace Wheat, 19, was booked into jail April 19 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Richard Merel Needham Jr., 57, was booked into jail April 20 on a warrant arrest.
Amanda Diane Parrott-Rexius, 35, was booked into jail April 20 on a warrant arrest.
Bobby Lee Jones, 27, was booked into jail April 21 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Dewayne Casida, 45, was booked into jail April 21 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Ingnacio Corrales Moraga, 35, was booked into jail April 21 on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 32, was booked into jail April 21 on a probable cause warrant.
Eric David Harrington, 37, was booked into jail April 22 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Leigh King, 48, was booked into jail April 22 on a probable cause warrant.
Keighley Bianca Rose, 30, was booked into jail April 22 on a probable cause warrant.
Richard Lee Green, 34, was booked into jail April 22 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Javon Letrell Morgan-Duncan, 31, was booked into jail April 22 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant.
Eric Douglas German, 37, was booked into jail April 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant arrest.
William Ray Cook, 45, was booked into jail April 24 on a warrant arrest.
Chad Theador Mickel, 37, was booked into jail April 25 on a warrant arrest.
Amber Diane Rayl, 40, was booked into jail April 25 on a warrant arrest.
Maverick W. Steele, 23, was booked April 26 in an on-site arrest.
Bryan Mitchell Troxel, 36, was booked into jail April 26 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant from Leavenworth County.
Jonathan Taylor Fraser, 35, was booked into jail April 27 on a warrant arrest.
Chad Theador Mickel, 37, was booked into jail April 27 on a warrant arrest.
Timothy Wayne Livingston, 57, was booked into jail April 28 on a warrant arrest.
Matthew Ray Fennel, 40, was booked into jail April 29 on a probable cause warrant.
Brett Douglas Greene, 42, was booked into jail April 29 on suspicion of burglary (non-dwelling), theft of property or services, no vehicle liability insurance and vehicle (unlawful acts).
Richard Merel Needham Jr., 57, was booked into jail April 30 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and a warrant arrest.
Connor Trent Richards, 18, was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of theft.
Todd Russel Smith, 57, was booked into jail May 1 on a warrant arrest.
Daniel Stratton, 50, was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Louis Carmen Accurso, 30, was booked into jail May 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle liability insurance, vehicle display plate not assigned and failure to yield at stop/yield sign.
Wyatt James Scott, 24, was booked into jail May 3 on a warrant arrest.
James McIntrye Jr., 72, was booked into jail May 3 on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction (Brown County).
Abraham Lee Watt, 38, was booked into jail May 3 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction (Cass County).
Patricia Jane Hernandez, 48, was booked into jail May 4 duty to arrest person who has fled from justice (Jackson County).
Timothy James Oram, 48, was booked into jail May 5 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, conspire driving under the influence (incapable safe driving), driving while suspended, transporting an open container.
William Joseph Andrews, 33, was booked into jail May 6 on a warrant arrest and suspicion of probation violation.
Jasmine Renee Keller, 21, was booked into jail May 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Caleb Lane Wood, 28, was booked into jail May 6 on a warrant arrest.
Clarence Eldon Easley, 75, was booked into jail May 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Makayla Jo Kettler, 27, was booked into jail May 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.
Timothy Duane Reeves, 35, was booked into jail May 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device.
Jose Madrid-Dominguez, 41, was booked into jail May 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and improper vehicle registration.
Christina Nicole Richardson, 44, was booked into jail May 8 on suspicion of domestic battery and a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Warren Farrar III, 38, was booked into jail May 9 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Aaron Eugene Upton, 42, was booked May 9 in an on-site arrest.
Amanda Lorraine Robinson, 28, was booked into jail May 10 on a warrant arrest.
Dennis Ray Brock, 48, was booked into jail May 11 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, interference with a law enforcement officer, flee or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving and on a warrant arrest.
