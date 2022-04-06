Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Kylie Robards, 24, of Adrian, Mo., was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 8:21 p.m. March 16 when it struck a deer. Robards was not injured.
Julie Reif, 48, of Paola was driving a 2021 Kia south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 8:45 p.m. March 18 when it struck a raccoon. No injuries were reported.
Jeremy Vankeulen, 29, of Louisburg was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 223rd Street at 5:40 a.m. March 20 when it struck a deer. Vankeulen was not injured.
Jonathan Winkelman, 25, of Archie, Mo., was driving a 2010 four-door Dodge GCV east on Kansas Highway 68 near Woodland Road at 5:20 a.m. March 22 when it struck a deer. Winkelman reported soreness and was checked by EMS personnel but refused transport.
Tony Sharp, 42, of Parker was driving a 2013 Ford pickup east on West 247th Street near State Line Road at 6:40 a.m. March 24 when it struck a deer. Sharp was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Ryan Paul, 39, of Paola was driving a 2017 four-door Chevrolet west on West 287th Street near Crescent Hill Road at 3:25 p.m. March 15 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole. Paul was not injured.
Paul Acton, 58, of Blue Mound was driving a John Deere self-propelled sprayer north on Jingo Road near West 367th Street at 9 a.m. March 17 when he attempted to turn onto 367th Street and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into a culvert. Acton was not injured. The John Deere sprayer was filled with dry fertilizer that spilled into a creek. The creek was dammed and the fertilizer was later recovered from the ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. Miami County Emergency Management personnel observed the cleanup and reported it to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, according to the report.
Trevor Stroud, 27, of Pleasanton was driving a 2003 Ford pickup west on West 343rd Street near Victory Road at 7:50 a.m. March 21 when the vehicle left the road and struck a power pole. Stroud was not injured.
Dustin Stass, 32, of Paola was driving a 2016 Kenworth east on West 343rd Street near Victory Road at 7:55 a.m. March 21 when it struck power lines that were hanging low because of a power pole that was damaged in a wreck which occurred minutes earlier. Stass was not injured.
Diana Rosner, 62, of Paola was driving a 2011 four-door Ford on Hospital Drive at the intersection with West 343rd Street at 5:56 p.m. March 21 when it struck the back of a 2021 four-door Chevrolet driven by Michelle Eastwood, 43, of Fontana that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. No injuries were reported.
Justin Smith, 52, of Osawatomie was driving a 2004 four-door BMW south on Plum Creek Road near West 335th Street at 7:29 p.m. March 21 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. Smith was not injured.
Rose Peckman, 60, of Paola was driving a 2002 Ford east on West 319th Street near Columbia Road at 4:50 p.m. March 22 when it left the road and spun into the ditch. Peckman reported localized pain and was transported to the Miami County Medical Center as a precautionary measure, according to a sheriff’s report.
Donald Hammond, 78, of Columbia, Mo. was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry east on Kansas Highway 68 near Rockville Road at 2 p.m. March 25 when the vehicle left the road and struck a telephone pole guide wire and a sign. Hammond was not injured.
Brandon Carra, 45, of Paola was driving a 2006 four-door Honda north on West 351st Street near Renner Road at 9 p.m. March 25 when it left the roadway and rolled over. Carra was not injured.
Joshua Coffelt, 40, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima west on West 355th Street near Crescent Hill Road at 9:56 a.m. March 27 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Coffelt was killed in the crash, according to a sheriff’s report.
Gale Lowman, 41, of Louisburg was driving a 2019 Ford pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 7:25 a.m. March 29 when debris fell off another vehicle and struck her truck. Lowman was not injured.
Darla Demotte-Morse, 59, of Fontana was driving a 2009 four-door Chrysler west on West 347th Street near Cedar Niles Road at 12:45 p.m. March 29 when the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and went off the road, striking a ditch and then a tree. Demotte-Morse reported some airbag soreness but otherwise was not injured and declined transport, according to a sheriff’s report. Her passenger, Jody Russell, 66, of Mound City was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Kelsey Rochelle Robertson, 32, was booked into the Miami County Adult Detention Center on March 16 on suspicion of burglary, forgery, two counts of theft of property or services and two arrest warrants.
Megan Rachel McKellips, 32, was booked into jail March 17 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Byron Russell McCary, 44, was booked into jail March 17 on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Maverick W. Steele, 23, was booked into jail March 17 on a probable cause warrant.
Nathan Andrew Thompson, 24, was booked into jail March 17 on a probable cause warrant.
Aubrey Angel Wilson, 26, was booked into jail March 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Caleb Carl Posa, 22, was booked into jail March 18 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Kathleen Rose Cone, 62, was booked into jail March 18 on a warrant arrest.
Seth Michael Daniels, 30, was booked into jail March 18 on a warrant arrest.
James Edward Burnett Jr., 48, was booked into jail March 19 on a warrant arrest.
Adam Elisha Collins, 18, was booked into jail March 19 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle James Huck, 26, was booked into jail March 19 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Allen Nowelo Tyson, 27, was booked into jail March 19 on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Shirley Marie Carl, 54, was booked into jail March 20 on four arrest warrants.
Myanza Shang Raygar McCain, 22, was booked into jail on March 20 on suspicion of distribute marijuana, less than 450 grams; criminal use of weapons; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture controlled substance, and maximum speed limits.
Hunter Dakota Rhoades, 25, was booked into jail March 21 on suspicion of criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Harvey Grammer Jr., 25, was booked into jail March 21 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Dion Smith, 52, was booked into jail March 21 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Tiffani Nicole Vohs, 32, was booked into jail March 21 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant.
Robert Edward Lee Holloway, 39, was booked into jail March 22 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer and no vehicle liability insurance.
Bret Wayne Laverack, 43, was booked into jail March 22 on a warrant arrest.
Andrew Lee Marshall, 43, was booked into jail March 22 on a warrant arrest.
Beverly King Pfeifauf, 60, was booked into jail March 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no vehicle liability insurance and improper turn or approach.
Chadwick Michael Arnwine, 31, was booked into jail March 23 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Dewayne Casida, 45, was booked into jail March 23 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant.
Tyler Price Hudgins, 25, was booked into jail March 23 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant.
Gregory Charles Schleich, 47, was booked into jail March 23 on a warrant arrest.
Brandon Michael Carra, 45, was booked into jail March 24 on suspicion of operating a car without ignition interlock device.
Austin Daniel Crist, 22, was booked into jail March 24 on suspicion of domestic battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Michael Allen Cox Jr., 50, was booked into jail March 25 on a warrant arrest.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 29, was booked into jail March 25 on suspicion of a probation violation and failure to appear.
John David Lane, 33, was booked into jail March 25 on suspicion of distribute a controlled substance, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and a warrant arrest.
Joe Lewis Strange, 35, was booked into jail March 25 on a warrant arrest.
Margaret Lucile Steele, 51, was booked into jail March 26 on suspicion of possession of THC.
Matthew Dean Dillon, 25, was booked into jail March 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jordan Michael Leandri, 33, was booked into jail March 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jorge Omar Sanchez, 36, was booked into jail March 27 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no vehicle liability insurance and transporting an open container.
James Edward Murphy, 23, was booked into jail March 28 on a warrant arrest.
Christian Robert Orr, 48, was booked into jail March 28 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant.
Patricia Jane Hernandez, 46, was booked into jail March 29 on suspicion of possession of opiate, possession of depressant, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and unlawful vehicle registration.
Devran Damone Cochran, 29, was booked into jail March 29 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Brian Scott Frankklin, 39, was booked into jail March 29 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, driving under the influence and driving while suspended.
Lucas Ryan Powell, 36, was booked into jail March 29 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Shannon Jeanne Rothrock, 46, was booked into jail March 29 on suspicion of domestic battery.
