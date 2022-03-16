Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Steven Mariano, 36, of Kansas City, Kan. was driving a 2016 four-door Subaru south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 15 when it struck a deer. Mariano was uninjured.
Merle Kaiser, 73, of Paola was driving a 2013 Chevrolet north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21 when it struck a deer that entered the highway. Kaiser was uninjured.
Adam Creach, 36, of Spring Hill was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus north on Hedge Lane near West 379th Street at 7:04 p.m. Feb. 28 when it struck a deer. Creach was uninjured.
Jonathan Gochenour, 41, of Paola was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma south on Hedge Lane near West 383rd Street at 7:06 p.m. March 2 when it struck a deer. Gochenour was uninjured.
ACCIDENTS
An unknown person was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger west on West 351st Street near Coldwater Road at 3:45 a.m. Feb. 17 when the driver lost control of the pickup and it slid off the roadway, striking a bridge railing. The vehicle was disabled from the damage. The driver was not located and their condition was unknown. The vehicle was stolen. The owner, a Louisburg man, was notified.
David Brown, 58, of Belton, Mo. was driving a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup east on West 223rd Street near Woodland Road at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 when the vehicle left the roadway due to snowy road conditions and rolled onto its side in the south ditch. Brown was plowing snow for the city of Spring Hill on West 223rd Street in heavy snow conditions when the accident occurred, according to a sheriff’s report. Brown was transported via Med-Act to an area hospital. His injuries were unknown.
Daniel Hill, 64, of Pomona was driving a 2018 Freightliner east on West 223rd Street near Kimberly Road at 3:59 p.m. Feb. 18 when the right tires left the roadway, causing the Miami County Road and Bridge Department vehicle to roll onto its side. Hill said he was clearing slush from the roadway, according to the sheriff’s report. He was uninjured.
Kendall Hadley, 22, of Drexel, Mo. was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 8:33 a.m. Feb. 20 when it left the roadway and struck a guard rail. Hadley was uninjured.
Luke Coselmon, 29, of Olathe was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima east on West 263rd Street at Crescent Hill Road at 6:09 p.m. Feb. 24 when he stopped at a stop sign and then pulled into the intersection, causing the Altima to be struck in the side by an approaching 2012 Dodge R15 truck, driven by Hayden Delmont, 19, of Paola that was traveling south on Crescent Hill Road, according to a sheriff’s report. Coselmon and his passenger, Olivia Coselmon, 29, of Olathe were transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment, according to the report. Luke Coselmon suffered a leg injury, and Olivia Coselmon suffered a leg injury and possible chest injury, according to the report. Delmont suffered a minor laceration on his lip, the report said.
An unknown driver was driving a vehicle east on West 223rd Street near Pleasant Valley Road at 3 p.m. March 2 when the driver attempted to turn south on Pleasant Valley Road and lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and went into the ditch before striking a large gate post. The vehicle then fled the scene. The driver’s identity and condition are unknown.
Tonia McKinney, 49, of La Cygne was driving a 2006 four-door Buick north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 319th Street at 5:51 p.m. March 6 when she attempted to pass a northbound 2020 Honda CRV driven by Darius Landis, 22, of Gardner. As the Buick started to pass, McKinney lost control of her vehicle and it struck the Honda from behind before entering a ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. The collision forced the Honda to leave the roadway and strike a bridge pillar, according to the report. McKinney and Landis were uninjured. Two passengers in the Honda stated they had possible injuries but both declined transport by EMS.
Olivia Miller, 22, of Mulberry, Kan. was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 263rd Street at 6 p.m. March 8 when the vehicle slid off the roadway due to icy conditions and struck a guard rail. Miller was uninjured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Daniel Ethan Jackson, 32, was booked into the Miami County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 24 on suspicion of criminal damage to property, criminal deprivation of property and criminal restraint.
Temprance Faith Eller, 23, was booked into jail Feb. 24 on a warrant arrest.
James Rufus Brooks, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 25 on a warrant arrest.
William Ray Cook, 44, was booked into jail Feb. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen Cox Jr., 50, was booked into jail Feb. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Tyler Frizzell, 30, was booked into jail Feb. 25 on three arrest warrants.
Katelynn Ray Morin, 27, was booked into jail Feb. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Anthony Swan, 45, was booked into jail Feb. 26 for fleeing from justice.
Heather Rebekah Tracy, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jesse Thomas Lindsey, 44, was booked into jail Feb. 28 on two warrant arrests.
Jack Leroy Niebaum, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 28 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Duane Leslie Miller Jr., 47, was booked into jail March 1 on a warrant arrest and the Uniform Criminal Extradition Act.
Sheena Jenee Nuckolls, 37, was booked into jail March 1 on a warrant arrest.
Mary Margaret Staum, 58, was booked into jail March 1 on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction.
Stacie Kathleen Collins, 45, was booked into jail March 2 on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction.
Anita Marie Obermeier, 64, was booked into jail March 2 on suspicion of improper driving on a land roadway and driving under the influence.
Anthony Alan Tomblin Jr., 28, was booked into jail March 2 on three arrest warrants and on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction.
Randall Allen Wilson, 60, was booked into jail March 2 on suspicion of burglary; non-dwelling, to commit a felony, theft or sexually motivated crime, according to the booking report.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 32, was booked into jail March 3 on a warrant arrest.
Kara Kristine Miller, 39, was booked into jail March 4 on suspicion of driving while suspended and defective tail lamp on motor vehicle.
Dallas Raynald Bouchard, 28, was booked into jail March 4 on suspicion of assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property.
Reedy Harold Bryant, 48, was booked into jail March 4 on a warrant arrest.
Quentin L. Lickteig, 48, was booked into jail March 6 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Heather Kaye Gleason, 40, was booked into jail March 7 on a warrant arrest.
Tina Michelle Sharp, 41, was booked into jail March 7 on a warrant arrest.
