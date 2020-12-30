PAOLA — County commissioners celebrated the completion of the Hedge Lane bridge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 21.
The $1.6 million Hedge Lane bridge project — spanning South Wea Creek, south of 311th Street — represented the last bridge to be built with a quarter-cent sales tax voters approved in 2001. The new quarter-cent sales tax starts in 2021.
During the ribbon cutting at the north end of the bridge, County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts talked about the history of the quarter-cent sales tax, which has contributed to more than 35 Road and Bridge projects in the past two decades.
The tax generated nearly $16.7 million during the 20-year run and helped the county secure about $14.4 million from other sources.
Roberts thanked Miami County residents for approving the sales tax and entrusting the county to fulfill its promises on how the money would be spent. Raising a program listing the quarter-cent sales tax projects in his right hand, Roberts said he was happy to report the county kept its promise.
Signs of promises kept are visible across the county, including the Osawatomie Main Street revitalization project, the 223rd Street railroad underpass near Spring Hill, the Kansas Highway 68 and Metcalf Road intersection in Louisburg, and the just completed Hedge Lane bridge near Paola.
The sales tax also has provided more than $3.1 million for roadway improvements in Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg and Spring Hill.
It also has helped the county capture $1.8 million in federal and state grant funds, according to county figures.
In addition to the county’s four largest communities, the sales tax paid for street asphalt overlay work in Fontana, according to the county.
During each five-year cycle of the quarter-cent sales tax, the cities of Paola, Osawatomie, Spring Hill and Louisburg all have received $500,000 for road and bridge improvement projects.
The city of Louisburg plans to use the $500,000 it receives from the tax to help fund its share of a joint city-county project called Metcalf 2.0 which will make substantial improvements to that busy thoroughfare.
The Metcalf Road project — estimated to cost $4.6 million — covers 4,850 feet, from Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) to 287th Street in Louisburg. The project is slated to be funded by a $3.1 million federal grant from the Mid-America Regional Council, with the remaining necessary funding split equally between the city and the county.
Paola, Osawatomie and Spring Hill also have been supportive of the tax for improvement projects. The city of Osawatomie, for example, used its $500,000 to make improvements to its Main Street as well as help fund other projects.
Another quarter-cent sales tax project restored the historic Eighth Street Creamery Bridge in Osawatomie. Rehabilitation of the nationally registered Creamery Bridge built in 1930 was completed in July 2013.
