What does Christmas mean to you?
My teacher asked me what Christmas means to me. Christmas means so much to me. It reminds me of the time that Jesus was born. Also it is the time that you can spen with your family. I can’t wait for Christmas. With my family we go to church on Christmas Eve. Christ teches me so much. Another thing mu famliy dose is jouney to Judea. They walk us through the coming of Jesus.
Reese T.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is not all about the presents, but about Christ’s birth. Christ’s birthday is important because he is our Savior. If Christ wasn’t born he would’ve not saved us from sin. We normally pray meanwhile a meal is being made for us. To me Christmas is as fun and holy as heaven. Christmas is a very holy holaday.
Claire B.
What does Christmas mean to you?
My Teacher told me to write a paragraph about what Christmas means to me and seconds later I realized that Christmas means a lot to me. But there is one thing that means to most to me, Jesus. Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. Jesus was born in a manger with straw and hay. I also love to give presents. If you know the saying it is better to give then to receive that’s what I mean. I love and adore Christmas.
Emily R.
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love winter for a few reasons. One of the reasons is because Christmas is in winter. Christmas is fun because there are presents and a huge Christmas tree. But the most important reasons is because Christ was born to Mother Mary and His father on earth, Joseph. Christmas can be a holiday on December 25th to open gifts, or a celebration of our savior’s birth. Mary and Joseph were going to have Jesus in an inn, but it was full. They spent the night in a manger where the animals stay. Then, Jesus was born in a crate. Jesus was grabbing at the ceiling. It seemed like our savior had been born.
Lexi R.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about watching Christmas movies like “Elf.” He is a funny guy. Also when he drank all the coke. He burped for so long! And Christmas movies are even better with family. My other favorite movie is Home Alone. Even if I watch it 100 times it’s still a very funny movie. My mom thinks I look and act like Kevin from Home Alone. I think he is funny. I know Christmas is about baby Jesus.
Tristan T.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means so much to me because everyone shows kindness. We can share love, happiness, and so much more. Christmas is also Jesus’s birthday, years later he died for us and we choose to celebrate him on this day. We also use this day to spend time with our family and friends. Helping those less fortunate; providing them with food, cake, candy, clothing, and love. Christmas is special because it everyone together, all of us are more giving and compationate on this day.
Trenton W.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. It means a lot to me because I like spending time with my family. What I like doing with family is putting up the Christmas tree. On Christmas day I like opening presants with my family. What I also like doing during Christmas is celebrating Jesuses Birthday. I put Jesus in my life because I thank him for bringing me to life. I also thank him for other things to. The other thing to church on Christmas Eav. One other thing is I like singing Christmas songs. I also like sleding with my freinds. On evenings I come home and having a warm bath with SaS on my face. In my warm bath I like listening to my jam.
Nora V.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is very important to me. Christmas is the day Jesus was born. Not only that but you get presents. Jesus is more important than presents. That morning I go to mass on Saturday. I go to mass on Christmas Eav. In the meantime I watch movies and have no school.
Amelia L.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is my favorite. My family and frends love to play games with me. It is my first Christmas with out my Grand Pa’s. The tree is my favrite part. Evry hour my elfs wher playing with me. Decorating the tree to gether. Siting by the fier. Christmas music. Seeing my gigi and my uncle and mabye cas my puppy? But who nowes. I love spending most my evning with my family.
Kenzie
What does Christmas mean to you?
I have a not normal Christmas tradion. We have cookies and for some reason carrots, probably to keep Santa healthy. We have most likely too many presents. We have a normal amount of presents at my mom’s house and a normal amount at my dad’s house. That means double the presents. And last but least traditions, we put up a gigantic like 10 feet tall Christmas tree and we put up stockings. For me, my brothers, my mom, and my pets. We got the dog stocking for my old dog Callie. Sadly she dies when I was 5 so we didn’t really use it too many times. Like I already said, I have a not normal Christmas tradition. There’s a part of my Christmas tradition and that is we put out the elf on the shelf at the beginning of December. But you know who he is.
Aidan
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas. It is so fun. If you are wondering why I love Christmas? Well because I am a kid I love toys and gifts. But out of all I get to see my family. Some of them live far away so I don’t get to see them often. But I have two familys. They both are so so nice. I love Christmas it is awesome. And I get to have hot coco. I will try to see Santa. I love my family they are incredible. I am up at 4 in the morning. My mom gets relly mad.
Tinley B.
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me it means when Jesus was born. And how awesome and amazing that day was. I can imagen that day. And it also means to me when the three kings where there when Jesus was born. I love Chirstmas.
Alexa F.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a very special holiday for me and my family. Decorating the Christmas tree is always fun and makes lots of good memories. Christmas is really special to me because it was when Jesus, our savior, was born. Christmas is a time to rejoice and be glad. Midnight mass is always a treat. The next morning, me and my brother wake up before anyone else and look at people’s presents and try to guess what they are. Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Benjamin M.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me! I love being with my fam on Christmas. I love going to Christmas eve mass to. After we eat the best Christmas breakfast we open all of the gifts then play with them. It is just such a good day, it is evan better from it being Jesus’ birthday. I also love all of the Christmas movies and I love all of the songs to! My favorite Christmas movie is Daddy’s Home 2 and my fav Christmas song is Oh, It’s Christmas! But in all it’s all about Jesus!
Ava E.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time with your family. And enj what God gave us. I love to spend time with God and Jesus. I love to turn of the lights and put on a candel. And have a minut of pease and quite. It is a time to have time with are family. And celadrate Jesus birthday. And I love to see my bro opening presents.
Reagan M.
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas every Christmas morning my face always has a huge grin. It means that it will be Jesus’ birthday soon. It also means that over the holidays it’s time to spend time with family and friends. Another thing I’m excited for is presents because come what kid during any time of year doesn’t like presents. Christmas is my favorite. I smile with joy every single Christmas.
Cadece
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means so much to me. It means spending time with family. It also means Jesus, praying, and thinking about Him. It means preasents. It means a loud crazy house to live in. It means seeing how happy my friends and family are. Thats basicly what Christmas means to me. My teacher asked me what Christmas means to me, seconds past and I got the answer.
Tabitha K.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because I get to spend time with my family. One of my favorite thing that I do with them is when we read lots of books and drink hot chocolate by the fireplace. In the morning my family and I always go to Christmas mass. Afterward, I love going Christmas shopping we use a lot of money. My sister is always surprized because I always get her the best gift. My mom puts up the Christmas in the meantime my sister and I put up decorations. We always go to my grandmas house for Christmas dinner all the family comes. Christmas is always about my family. I love them.
Danielle L.
