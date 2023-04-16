Quinn homers for second game in a row as Lady Cats battle Tonganoxie By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Apr 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230419_mr_spt_lou_soft_01 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Teammates surround Megan Quinn at home plate following a home run for the Louisburg Lady Cats against Tonganoxie on Thursday, April 13. It was Quinn’s second game in a row with a home run. Show more Show less Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Teammates surround Megan Quinn at home plate following a home run for the Louisburg Lady Cats against Tonganoxie on Thursday, April 13. It was Quinn’s second game in a row with a home run. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Louisburg infielder Ashley Moreau runs down a pop up against Tonganoxie during a home game Thursday, April 13. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Isabella Moreland prepares to fire a pitch home for the Louisburg Lady Cats in a home game against Tonganoxie on Thursday, April 13. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Louisburg infielder Adelynn Stohs reaches for a throw on a play at second base against Tonganoxie on Thursday, April 13. LOUISBURG — For the second game in a row, Louisburg junior Megan Quinn homered for the Lady Cats.Despite the home run, the Lady Cats fell to Tonganoxie by a final of 6-4 in a tough game at home Thursday, April 13.Louisburg had a rough start to the season, losing five of its first six games.The Lady Cats bounced back with a doubleheader sweep against the Eagles at Wellsville on Thursday, April 6, taking the series by scores of 15-3 and 5-2.Louisburg led the opener 5-3 heading into the fourth inning. The Lady Cats broke the game wide open, scoring six runs in the fourth and four in the fifth for the 15-3 run-rule victory.Ashley Moreau had four hits in four at bats with a pair of doubles. She drove in three runs.Jenna Cauthon and Addy Stohs each had two hits and drove home three runs.Izzy Moreland had three hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Delaney Nelson had two hits and drove in one run.Louisburg fought back from a 2-0 deficit in the second game.The Lady Cats scored two runs in the fourth inning to tie the game and took the lead with a run in the fifth inning. Louisburg added two runs in the sixth to seal the 5-3 win.Brynley Bauer, Moreau, Quinn and Stohs each had two hits, Shyloh Waite, Moreau, Morelan and Bauer each drove in one run.Moreland started the game, working four innings. Quinn pitched in relief. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 