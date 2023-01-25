top story Retirement reception planned for George Karnaze By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Jan 25, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email George Karnaze, vice chairman of the board at First National Bank in Louisburg, will be honored at a retirement reception Friday, Jan. 27, at the bank. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG — First National Bank in Louisburg plans to host a retirement reception for George Karnaze, vice chairman of the board who has been with the bank for 48 years.The reception will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at First National, located at 1201 W. Amity Street in Louisburg. A special presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doug Carder News Editor Author email Follow Doug Carder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPaola woman ordered to pay restitution for mistreatment of elder person, insurance fraudKansas loses population as neighboring states gainPHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weatherLouisburg judge resigns after reportedly serving without valid law licenseTraffic light to be improved at busy Paola intersectionPaola family rebuilding after devastating fireGene OliverThomas credits archery family for third national titleMiami County Sheriff's OfficePHS theatre students shine at Kansas Thespian Festival Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes National Videos 1:00 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Rich Bisaccia's Impact 1:02 Packers LT David Bakhtiari: 'I Want to be Great' 0:42 Joe Namath Will Allow Aaron Rodgers To Wear No. 12 if He Joins Jets 3:27 What Is The Future For Aaron Rodgers In Green Bay? 1:18 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson's Season, Potential
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.