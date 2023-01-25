230125_mr_karnaze_retire_01

George Karnaze, vice chairman of the board at First National Bank in Louisburg, will be honored at a retirement reception Friday, Jan. 27, at the bank.

LOUISBURG — First National Bank in Louisburg plans to host a retirement reception for George Karnaze, vice chairman of the board who has been with the bank for 48 years.

The reception will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at First National, located at 1201 W. Amity Street in Louisburg. A special presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m.

