ROCKVILLE ELEMENTARY
MS. GRIFFIN’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
How are you feling. I’v ben prity good. I want more intendo games. I was for a gas 4 weler for Tanner.
Love, Dalton
Dear Santa,
How big is you’r slae? I ben good. I want a puppy for crismis! Give three brlaslite to me and Deila and Ava.
Love, Elouise
Dear Santa,
Do you have a favrite Elf? I rilly have a good day at school. I rilly want for crismas is a frendship necklis and legas, and for my frend I want Slihnse.
Love, Malina
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I’ve been a little naughty. I want a barbie with a pink dress on it and a barbie with a blue dress on it. I wish my grandma gets better soon.
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
How do you live in the frezing cold? I have been good this year. I want for Chrismies is a drone and Podrey. For my mom a binder, mackup!
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a sister to play with all the time and play with the puppy Sabot. For Charlotte plese give her a looooooooooooot of steak and ice cream. Santa, how is Ms. Close?
I have been a litte bad.
Love, McKenzie Lynn
Dear Santa,
I thing I wuce okay so far. How meneey raindeer do you hav? I wish for lagos, press start books, and mitey robot books. Plees and thanc you! I wish for my dads dad to be wel wile he is uway. And I wish for my dads mom dus wel to ples and thanc you.
Love, Crawford
Dear Santa,
How are your elfs doing? How have you ben doing? I want rollrblads plese. Not scats. I want my sestr to have a good life.
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
Wut dus your elfs look like? I have been cinav good. Can I have a big big big brde haws and a big big big LoL haws and can it come with LoLs. I wunt a play bat with Mckenzie.
Love, Melanie
Dear Santa,
Am I on the good list? I have been good. I want a toy dog and cat. I what a head band for my sister.
Love, Tilly
Dear Santa,
I thank I have bin good. Are the raindeer soft? I want my dad to get a spidrman 2099 aktinfigr. I want the fortnite choppu play set.
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
I thenk Iv bin good. I have sumthing to give mi dad. Can you give mi dad a betr life and is it tro that yoer elfs come uliv? I wint a Brileint strs Bostr Box Pokemon.
Love, Archer
Dear Santa,
How many raindeer do you have? I have been good. I want a drawing book. I want to get the gest Christmas for my mom.
Love, Sofia
Dear Santa,
How did you get your elfs? I want a phone and some bocoogone, and I want you to make legos for Crawford please.
Love, Roman
Dear Santa,
Do you have a child? I have been pretty good this year. Can I have some pokemon? Can you give my Dad a fantsy ring?
Love, Eric
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I have been good. I want a power sword and nintndo games, and all so bring stuffmlose for my mom.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
Do you love you’r elves? I thank Iv’e ben good? I wnth gold pok’ymon and a new bick! I wish for my brother to get a drt bick pleesssss!
Love, Tanner
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I have been good this year. I want legos sets. My mom needs a new phone.
Love, Nathan
Dear Santa,
This is my chrismas list. how old are you? Iv’e been good. Can you plese et me a cozy dozy and a shadoe nigh doll. I want a trip to flordu for my famaly.
Love, Bristol
Dear Santa,
Do you have a faverit elf? I think I have been good. For christmas I want a fly buddy. I wish for some happyness for my mom.
Love, Delia
Dear Santa,
For Santa, I wish bogmolh books and loo majik markrs for me and Evan.
Love, Justin
MRS. HERDER’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I havit din very good this yeer. can Jeffrey hav a nrf gun. Ryber hav a lazr gun pleessss. can I hav drift wood.
Love, Joseph B.
Dear Santa,
I think I have ben good. Are you going to antser my note? I think my freind maddux wold like a pc. I want a scooder, pocke’Mon, magic 8 ball, pc, and stranger thangs poster.
Love, Elijah B.
Dear Santa,
I have ben waiting to see you. I have ben kind this year. I have ben kinda good this year. I am exided to see you! My gift is for my baba! And my littel sissters. And my gift is a doll.
Love, Lylliac
Dear Santa,
I am sometimes good. Why do you ride your sleigh only on Chistmas? I think my mom wants more money! I wish for a nintido switch, heeles, traansforming power, 100,000,000 poke’mon, a 2 dollor bill.
Love, Kaston D.
Dear Santa,
I’v been good this year. How are you doing? I was wondering if you cood bring my sister a mageic mixy. This year I would like a corg. puppy please.
Love, Beatrix D.
Dear Santa,
I’v ben good. How are you? I thinck wood like a real intendo swich! I wood like a real intendo siwch and a mageik mixy.
Love, Genevieve D.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. how are you Santa? get new hand sanitizer for mrs. herder. skin care stuff for me. and Im going to leave cooies and milk.
Love, Kinsley E.
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this year. Are you ready for Chrismis? I thank my mom wood like some flowers. I wood like a diffrent water botl.
Love, Maylee H.
Dear Santa,
I have ben kind of good. Is my elf in the north pole. I want my mom to have a car. I want a phone for crismiss.
Love, Alaina J.
Dear Santa,
I have ben good lis year. How are you feeling? My mom wances flower’s. I want’s a KC football.
Love, Charlie K.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. why do you were a black belt? I want to give my moma msosher. I really want a huvv bord.
Love, Madeline K.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this hole year. Santa how did your beard grow sow long? My mom realy wonts a puppy I think. I realy wont 4 stuft ainamal axalots please.
Love, Austen M.
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. How is Mrs. Cloz booing. My Mom wants adamin ring. I want a ex dox.
Love, Jackson M.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Has the deers eating cerist? I thenk that my mom was a shrteiwer like ore dele with a chelsele hars.
Love, Kodie M.
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I am in Rockville Mrs. Herder. and pleys get Joseph a good crismic. Joseph is spesll to me. And you are spesll to.
Love, Jeffrey N.
Dear Santa,
i have been good this year. i want a hamster. some toys.
Love, Nora P.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. have you be good? My mom wants a nentendo. I want a ps4.
Love, Eden L.
Dear Santa,
I ben very good good. What do you do at the Northpoll? I what to get my mom a humingbird feder. I what a T rex plese.
Love, Ryder R.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. howe are you dooing? can you give mrs herder some hand sanatisore. Can you give me a scat bourd.
Love, Zoey S.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Have you been a good boy? My mom will went sum mack up. My dad will went sum cologne. and I went sum pockon.
Love, Paxton S.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How are you dooing? I think angrea wood like a toy horse. I would like a Monster High.
Love, Elise T.
MRS. MCCOMBS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
Do your elfs make the toys themselvs? I have been good. My mom wants to work one day a weak. I want a robot.
Love, Sky Hall
Dear Santa,
I love Santa. I have bin good. I wunt mi mom to hav a cadl. I wunt a ntindo.
Love, Wes
Dear Santa,
How is misis clos doing? I have been good all year. Giv my dad a ps5. I wont a nerf gon that is otomagnet.
Love, Emery
Dear Santa,
Are you sxsied for does Chistmas cookes? I have been good. Beacae I lisin to my Mom. I want some bouts for my Dad. Pants for my Mom. I want a toy mogle labdodol.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
What are the randeers like. I have been good. I want to git my sister a ppleer pods. I want a patrick mouomes jersee.
Love, Konnor
Dear Santa,
How do you see in the dark? I have been good. My sistr wont roducks! I wont vduck.
Love, Calin
Dear Santa,
I love Santa. Is Santa is rell. I have been relle good. I what to give bo is a tos. I what a tapin.
Love, Pha
Dear Santa,
How are the rander going? I have been good I thing but I hop Im good. can you ive my mom a hidroflasc. I wunt a lot of books but I rile wunt a chapter booke beacas chaptr booke are my faverit books.
Love, Mya
Dear Santa,
What are you doing? I have been good becase I have ben doing londree. My Dad whants tow more speakers in his barn. and I whant more dogman books.
Love, Tyler
Dear Santa,
when are the elvs going to be at our hous? I have been good. I whant you to give my dad a lago tower. I whant a littl live pet.
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
Why cant we see you in person? I hve been good but sum tims Im bad. I wish my mom wode not hafe to whack up in the midl of the night with my sister. What I wunt for Chrismus is a panda vlexa.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
Are you going to see mom? Yea, I’ve been good. Can you give mommy treats and cookies? I want treats.
Love, Grace
Dear Santa,
I want to ask how are you doing and Mrs. Clos? I have been good but sometimes I am bad. I would give my mom a gifcard because she lovs those. I want for chsmes is a icypod and a contoshen houp.
Love, Makenon
Dear Santa,
Haw ar you and misis clos. I have been good becos I am happy. can I get a love note for my mom. I want a polece lego set.
Love, Bryan
Dear Santa,
What are you up too? Iv’e been good so I can get a few presents. I wish Roman had a strong pokemon. So I can get one too.
Love, Derek
Dear Santa,
I have been wandring what sogrplum is dowing. I have been good. A ipod. A hug.
Love, Macyn
Dear Santa,
Can we have a elf every yer? I have been good and kindu bad. Can you giv my mom new shos? I want crismis with induvigul parts of the family on crismiseve.
Love, Arya
Dear Santa,
Will the elves make everything I want. I have been good and kind. I want my mom to have flowers. I want nerf guns, legos, and dino things.
Love, Merrick
MS. STEPHENS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
I have a questen now many elves do you have working with you I think 1,000 probly but I just want to know? I have byn great I have a fyew things I want first I want dog pilows. Number two I want fall beevashons. my last thing is to have the holl world to have good luck for a day thank you. Love, Ezri! ps. I want good luck for my brother and sister for a year!
Love, Ezri
Dear Santa,
I have a question what do you do when we make a list of toys. This year I think I have been good. My wish list is lago car and a new glassis. I want everyone to have a good crismiss!
Love, Maddux Bowes
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good. I want madden 23 and money. my bruther wants a wrestling moveie.
Love, Colson Cutshaw
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Harper. How old are you? I tihink I have been good this year. I would want for Chrismas is Barbie cute Reatly, L.o.L mins sweet, pet’s a live cat or dog, rainbow corns (2 or 3) and a dog for my mom.
Love, Harper Dugan
Dear Santa,
Wat do you do when the elvs are working? I think I have been good and nice! I wood like 1. a elete trainer box. evoleing skisc box. 2. a car that can drive on water. 3. a drone with a camera. 4. a tablit with a cace that is blue. A for weeler.
Love, Landon Engle
Dear Santa,
I have ben fine. Could you get Rosie a rainbow scrach book. Santa how have you ben doing.
Love, Hank Ewbank
Dear Santa,
How have you bin? I have been good. I wud like a bascetboll. I wud like a unicorn for my litl sister.
Love, Lincoln Freidline
Dear Santa,
Wat’s Mrs. Claus? I’ve ben ok. All I wunt for Christmas is the grated 10 fist adishin charsard frum baset. I wud like metusen for the world.
Love, Zach Lierz
Dear Santa,
How long have you bin working? Ive ben good. I want a venu fly trap, a oxaloto, a falkan, a lizard, a snake, a shark, a robot, pokemon, amber, a turtle, legos, clay a watch whith games, and a watch case. I want pokemon for Emery.
Love, Max Macoubrie
Dear Santa,
How is your day? I think I have been good. I whant a VR and ipad. I would like a VR for my brother.
Love, Olive McDaniel
Dear Santa,
How are you? I was good thi year. I want a T rex toy for Christmas. Can you give logan an indo minus rex toy merry Christmas.
Love, Mathew Mola
Dear Santa,
Has my elfe been good? I’ve been good. I want Christmas pj’s and a candl. I think my nana would love a elephant picture.
Love, Lyvia Seuferling
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I was pretty good this year. I want a cat (or 2), a big lego cat, a man-a-cure thing, slime, and a corse. And a vace of flowers oh and thank you!!!
Love, Macie Thomas
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I think I’ve been pretty good. For Christmas I want a metle detector. Oh and one last thing I want risa and ukrane to stop battling! Merry Christmas.
Love, Mason Trumpp
Dear Santa,
Are you going to eat alot of cookies? I’m doing fine but I hurt my nose. This is my wish list so, I want a camera that prints the photo. I want a thing or two for my mom one I want you to give her a break of staying up late. And I need you to give her a gift card for the spa because she is shtrest out because of the house.
Love, Anika Vickrey
Dear Santa,
I’’v been very good. How old are you? I would like LoLs and omg dolls. I would like heley to have Lol dolls.
Love, Audrey Valdez
Dear Santa,
Santa can I git a toy? I think Ive ben nice. I wold like a swich. I wold like a rel puppy. I wold like a doll. I wold like a popit. I wold like a ornmint for the family.
Love, Haddie Waddell
MRS. TRAGESER’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Can you take rodofs nose of. Dere Santa I wod like a puppye plese, I wod like the golden nerf gun shipers, I wod like a cumputer, I wod like a kebord, I wod like a PC. I wod like a TJ Max gift kard with $100 on it for my mom.
Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
I think I was good? I think you need a diet. I want a kitten for Christmas! Please make my Mom have to work less becase I have a broken arm and my dad’s arm in injured and I am sick and my mom got sick from me I want her to feel better soon!
Love, Kenna P.
Dear Santa,
I hav ben verey good! Whts yur last name. I wood like to have a good tie with my famale. For my dog to get a dog bone.
Love, Owen S.
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. Is there a thing to power the Northpole. Please could I have a yodol plush toy that is big and ten rambow pokemon cards. Please could I have another computer for my brother and ten rambow pokemon cards and a new talbet too please and peace.
Love, Alexander T.
Dear Santa,
I have verey good. Do you have a pet. I would like a blue camera. My sister would like a new tablit and new switch. I would really like a new kitten and kitchen.
Love, Ashley C.
Dear Santa,
I think I’m pretty good girl. Santa how long is your hat? Can I plese have a watch and julire thank you. For my grandma I want to give her a quilt pig.
Love, Hannah S.
Dear Santa,
I have bin vere good! Wat do your randeer get! I would like a BB gun ples thank you. Santa can you get my mom a speckr ples thank you. Santa can you get my dad a krossbow.
Love, Brindle S.
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this year? I would like a dream house, some stabols and a makeup set with goolery and nailpolish. And for my mom to have a new sibling!
Love, Reata S.
Dear Santa,
I have been verey verey good this year. What do you feed your reindeer. :Can I please have a julrule and a kitten. I relly want my mom to find her old cat.
Love, Alison J.
Dear Santa,
I am good. What is our lase name. I would like a kittin. My sister Lorelei will have a cat.
Love, Sophie B.
Dear Santa,
Descent good! What is your last name. I would like black card and shiny card. Rainbow cards from mom and dad.
Love, Koven G.
Dear Santa,
I ben very good who is yor favrete Elf? I would like a VR and a big Baby dall for my sister.
Love, Hudson B.
Dear Santa,
I think I was a little bad. Ho much snow do you get in the northpole. I would like robox I have nun. Can you giv my family love.
Love, Luke R.
Dear Santa,
I ben pretty good what do you feed your raindeer. I would like house. I would like to give my mom a phone.
Love, Vincent E.
Dear Santa,
I am rely good at home. What is your last name. Can I ples have a durt bike. I whold like for somewone else to have a hover bord. What I want the most is a durt bike. I love Santa and pleas can I have a safe helmat with my dirt bike.
Love, Sam P.
Dear Santa,
I have bhen cind of bad this year. What food do you feed your raindeer. I want a hilander crow for chrismmas. I want my sisters to get cow print cow mug.
Love, Rozlyn K.
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good. Do you feed your reindeer candy? I would like for Chrsmas is a magic mixer. I would like to get my mom a necklace. I also would like is more dangly earrings. Santa how is chip doing? I want to get my brother some more video games. I want for Chrismas is jewlry.
Love, Molly Z.
Dear Santa,
Can I plese have hard slevs and cler slevs. I want a babe for my littel sistr. I have ben a good boy. how do you get so much madjic.
Love, Oakley R.
Dear Santa,
I bin good. I would like dinosores. Lalay want a baby doll.
Love, Brantley G.
MRS. VANKEULEN’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. A pine candel for my techer. i wod like lots of cande.
Love, Gannon
Dear Santa,
May I have a TV and a fare findre! This is for Molly a Amercin girl dol! I have been good! How are the elfs dooing?
Love, Erin
Dear Santa,
I think I good two day becuse I wusit mad to peple. For subey I now I thenk they wote a cat. I wote a dog. How you duen today.
Love, Evelyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good and I would like a phone and I would like a watch and that is all.
Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,
I want a cry baby first and a happy napper. I want happy nappers for my family. I have been good. How can you give every kid a present in one night.
Love, Kaylee
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a computer and my own puppy please, please, please. I been good. And I want a clothes and games like the flushing toylit and books.
Love, Aspen
Dear Santa
Can I have a toy kitchin with wood food and lego sets like friends and a VR. P.S. My sister Lucy want a Minie Mouse room. Have me and my sis been good? I think I have been good.
Love, June
Dear Santa,
I hav bin good. If I have bin good because I very like to be in the NFL in 17 years.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
I want a iphone and I want a docmc stuffen toy for Charli! I want a picture of my mom and me for my mom. I think I have been good this year. I want a pciture of me and Mrs. Vankeulen and me for her. Am I on the nice or noty list.
Love, Swayzi
Dear Santa,
I wunt a elephant. I wunt a yooncorn for Presley. I want a cat that is blue for my bruthr. I wunt a pink dog.
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
Can I please have 400 pokemon cards for Christmas. Can you please give my om and dad some time of of work for a month. I think I’ve ben good this year. How many raindeer do you have. Can you name all of your deer and what magic do you have!
Love, KJ
Dear Santa,
I wont this year Batman lago sets and all I wont is a happy neu yeer and my famley to Santa. I hope and wish for the chiefs to win and does you have a randeer that has a red nose.
Love, Jake
Dear Santa,
I wuld like Pokemon robick cub dall’s and my brother want truck dinosaurs playdo. I have been good. Whats your favrite fotball player.
Love, Reagan
Dear Santa,
Can I have a bell? You can say yes or no. And a new appel pen? And what’ your favorite colors. Can I also have markers.
Love, Claire
Dear Santa,
Can I have a lot of boostr boxs and a lot of pokmon stuf and some for Harrey. I have been good I think. How do you get toys made so fast.
Love, Wesley
Dear Santa,
I want 10 evoloutions booster boxes. 10 darkness a blazss booster boxes. VBucks gift card 80 dallors on it. 5 of evry other booster box. I darkness a blazss booster box for Wes Null. I have been good. How do you make the presents.
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
Al I want for Christmas is pokemon and a ping pong table and my family and a pocket knife. I think I have been pretty good. I wonder if comet will eat the carrots? And if you would I’d love if you get a 2,800 Vbucks gift card for Isaac!
Love, Maddix
Dear Santa,
I would like more toy foods pls. I want some flowers for my parents. I have been good. How are the raindeers?
Love, Preslee
Dear Santa,
I wud like a ufrdod and I wud like you to give my stre a lot of cande I have bin good. How dus your slay worck.
Love, Lucy
