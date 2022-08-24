PAOLA — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roots Festival is set to return to Paola, continuing its tradition of friends, family and a lot of good music and barbecue.
The two-day festival will once again fill Paola’s Park Square beginning Friday, Aug. 26, and continuing throughout Saturday, Aug. 27. It will be the festival’s 33rd year.
One of the highlights of the festival will be the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship. About 65 barbecue teams will once again compete at the festival during the championship, which Jon Smail will oversee. It is the 23rd year the festival has hosted the championship.
Teams will be vying for winnings, and the top 10 overall winners, along with the top five winners in each category, will bring home prize money.
Check-in starts at 10 a.m. Friday with a judges meeting that night around 7 p.m. The BBQ categories are chicken, ribs, pork butt, beef brisket, as well as sausage.
The winners will be announced Saturday afternoon, and the grand champion earns an automatic bid to the American Royal competition.
As usual, food, and arts and craft vendors, as well as games and rides for children will provide fun for all ages on both days during the festival.
The music entertainment will begin Friday at noon with Tanner Foulk. Betse & Clarke String Band will kick off the evening lineup at 6 p.m. They will be followed by Mr. Sipp at 7:30 p.m., and Friday night headliner Danielle Nicole Band at 9 p.m.
The music will continue Saturday, starting with Blue Moon All-Stars at noon. They will be followed by Neon Harvest at 1:10 p.m., June Bug & the Porch Lights at 2:20 p.m., Hadden Sayers at 3:30 p.m., Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations at 4:40 p.m., Robert Jon & the Wreck at 6 p.m., Them Dirty Roses at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday night headliner Bernard Allison at 9 p.m.
The festival will continue rain or shine. Admission is $15 per person Friday and $20 on Saturday, or attendees can purchase an advance two-day pass for $30 at First Option Bank, Great Southern Bank or Security Bank of Kansas City. The festival is free for children 12 and younger.
Lee Mott, festival president, recently told Paola City Council members that online tickets are being sold for Roots Festival for the first time this year. A link to purchase tickets can be found on the Roots Festival website at www.rootsfesti val.org. Mott said people can then either scan their mobile device at the gate or print off tickets. They also will receive wristbands.
Visitors can bring their own chairs, but city officials ask that they not be set out until Thursday, Aug. 25, at the earliest so city crews have time to mow. It has become a tradition for many local residents to set out their chairs early to reserve spots. Guests can also bring coolers for food and drink, including alcohol. No glass is permitted. Weapons, pets, bicycles and skateboards are also not allowed.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, and they will be located at the northwest and southeast corners of Park Square.
Mott said the total cost of the event, including talent fees and all promotion, is more than $100,000. Funding for the festival comes from sponsors, vendor booth fees, admission fees and donations.
The Roots Festival started as the Paola Community Roots Reunion, a potluck picnic in Wallace Park in 1990. It has been growing ever since. In 2019, about 6,000 people attended Roots Festival, according to the event’s website.
Mott said families and friends choose to come back to the festival every year, which keeps the original purpose of the gathering alive.
“It’s actually done what the founders set out to do,” Mott said. “It’s a big reunion.”
