Louisburg Lady Cats Adyson Ross and Delanie Talley surround a Bonner Springs player on defense during a Frontier League contest at home last season. Ross was a second-team Spotlight selection last season. Talley was honorable mention.
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cats faced state champion Bishop Miege in the Class 4A postseason playoffs.
Unfortunately for Louisburg, the meeting with Bishop Miege came in the opening round of the substate tournament. The Lady Cats were also on the road.
Louisburg is eager to build on its 9-12 record from a year ago, returning two Tri-County Spotlight Girls basketball players.
The Lady Cats bring back senior guard Adyson Ross and senior guard Delanie Tally.
Ross and Tally are among seven seniors back to set the tone and pace for the Lousiburg Lady Cat basketball team.
Ross was a second-team Spotlight selection. She posted 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
“Adyson stepped up this season and helped our team out tremendously,” Louisburg coach Adrianne Lane said. “She grew into a great defensive player and rebounder, and her hustle was shown on both sides of the basketball.
“Adyson worked very hard this season, and it showed on offense,” Lane said. “She became a threat from the outside and learned how to score through tight defense.”
Louisburg junior guard Delanie Tally was honorable mention on the Spotlight team.
The Louisburg Lady Cats also bring back senior guard Emma Lohse, senior guard Brianne Kuhlman, senior guard Tehya Harvey, senior forward Ava Baker and senior forward Emma Prettyman.
Forward Ashley Branine is the lone junior on the team. Sophomores on the varsity roster are guard Ashlyn Kuhlman, guard Mackenzie Rooney, forward Sabra Brueggen, sophomore guard Jillian Asher, sophomore forward Samantha Lane, sophomore guard Shylar Whiting, sophomore forward Adelynn Stohs and sophomore guard Allison Brown.
The Louisburg Lady Cats are coached by Adrianne Lane. Joel McGhee and Nick Chapman are assistant coaches.
