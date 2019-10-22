Thieves are continuing to target seniors where we're most vulnerable. Most common is the Social Security scam.
Annoyingly enough, I received one of these calls today on my cellphone. I didn't answer, of course, so they left a voice message. My Social Security number had been associated with crime, they said. If I didn't call them back immediately, they would call the police and take out a warrant for my arrest. And so on ...
While scam calls can come from any area code, sometimes they use the real Social Security Administration phone number (1-800-772-1213). It's easy for them to spoof (fake) any number. However, there's one big difference. No one from Social Security is going to call you with threats. If Social Security has something to say to you, it will send a letter in the mail.
There are many reasons not to give out your personal information to someone you don't know, but the biggest ones are that your benefits can be diverted, and your identity can be stolen.
To protect yourself, make use of your Caller ID. If you don't recognize the number, don't answer. And leave your Social Security card at home when you go out.
If something doesn't sound right on a phone call you do answer, hang up. The minute someone asks you to verify anything (your name, address, bank information, Social Security number) or threatens you in any way, just hang up.
To hear what is said in these scam calls, go online to www.consumer.ftc.gov and put "Social Security scam" in the search box. Click on "This is what a Social Security scam sounds like." You can hear a recording of a call and know what to expect if you do answer one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.