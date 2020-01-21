There's something to be said for continuing to learn as we get older. Not only does it keep our brains active, but sometimes learning new things is just plain interesting and fun.
I've made a goal of learning or investigating at least one new thing per month this year.
Here are some ideas:
New authors
Librarians have a "what to read next" reference book resource that offers suggestions about what authors someone might like based on previous books they've read. Tell a librarian what author you've enjoyed, and you'll get suggestions for others to try. If there isn't a library near you, you can do this online. Go to www.whatshouldireadnext.com and put in the name of one author you like. It will list several books by that author. Click on one and suggestions will appear below.
Foreign language
If you spoke a foreign language as a child or just took the required two years in high school, how much do you remember? Duolingo (www.duolingo.com) is a great, free online tool with exercises tailored to you. There are 35 languages to learn! You can study online or on a phone app. If you get serious, you can pay $6.99 per month to remove ads, but you don't need to.
New tech skills
Our senior center has a weekly tech hour where a knowledgeable geek from the college comes in to solve any computer problems and answer how-to questions. I'll be going at least four times to ask about photo-editing software with the goal of learning to manipulate photos I've taken.
Try new things
Shop at the new grocery store in the next town. Knit something that isn't a scarf. Sample an exotic selection of teas.
What about you? Do you have any goals for 2020?
