Signs a home exterior needs updating Metro Creative Jun 14, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Upgrading a driveway and walkway is one way to update a home’s exterior and restore its curb appeal. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Renovations are a great way for homeowners to reshape their homes.Some may aspire to renovate so their home is more reflective of their personal taste, while others may do so in an effort to make their homes better align with modern styles and sensibilities.Regardless of why a homeowner chooses to renovate, the need to do so is often evident to the naked eye, especially when the time comes to update home exteriors.Curb appeal is often discussed in regard to the effects it can have when selling a home.But curb appeal is equally important for homeowners who aren’t putting their homes on the market.A well-maintained, aesthetically appealing home is a source of pride, while a home with fading curb appeal can make homeowners feel a little sheepish.Homeowners who want their homes to maintain their curb appeal can look for signs that it’s time to update their home exteriors.Curling shinglesThe roof may not be the first thing people think of when pondering curb appeal, but a damaged roof can contribute to problems that ultimately affect the exterior and interior of the home.Multiple curling shingles indicate it’s time to replace the roof.The sight of curling shingles is not pretty, but the larger issue in such instances is the potential for costly water damage when water gets in through the affected shingles.Dated entry doorMany home improvement experts insist they can determine when a home was built or most recently renovated simply by looking at the front door.Steel and glass doors are popular in modern homes, so homeowners with front doors with ornate designs and oval glass inserts can likely benefit from an upgrade to their entryway.A modern front door can make a statement and real estate experts note how popular updated front doors are among buyers.Unsightly landscapingIt’s not only the physical components of the home that may suggest an update is necessary.Homeowners without a green thumb may have exterior landscaping that has seen better days.If a spring or summer day spent tending to your landscaping is not your ideal weekend pastime, then consider replacing unsightly landscaping with low-maintenance plants or hardscaping.These alternatives to more needy plants can create curb appeal without requiring any extra work for homeowners.Cracked driveways/walkwaysIf the driveway looks like a busy road at the end of snow plowing season, chances are that’s adversely affecting the impression people have of your home.In addition, cracked walkways indicate a need for renovations, as these areas are front and center when welcoming guests.Updating a home’s exterior can restore curb appeal and help homeowners feel better about their properties. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Law For Carrying Firearms In Public In KansasPaola youth home run derby winner honored by Kansas City RoyalsPaola Alumni Festival showcases local musicians in weekend jam sessionVintage metal sparks memories during Paola Heartland Car ShowPaola alumni get fired up to see old classmatesEdiger named first-team all-conference at Johnson CountyLodge donates Masonic Bible and $5,000 to Osawatomie LibraryRandolph "Randy" Eugene PeuserMurdock, Johnson represent Frontier League in all-star baseball gameGeraldine “Gerry” Mae Cuthbertson Images Videos CommentedControversy continues surrounding Night Train Run in Louisburg (3)Night Train Run incident discussed at council meeting (2)Miami County Time Capsule (1)PHS journalism students earn awards at state competition (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Landmark youth-led climate trial begins in Montana FBI creates new penalties for agents who misuse warrantless surveillance Disney Pushes Back Release Dates For 'Avatar' and Other Major Franchises GM and Samsung SDI to Build EV Battery Manufacturing Plant in Indiana Poll: Trump far ahead of GOP rivals despite indictment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.