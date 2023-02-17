Miami County Conservation District 01

The Miami County Conservation District office is located inside the USDA Service Center building at 100 Angela St.

 File photo

Miami County landowners who wish to implement conservation practices on their land in order to address soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat and other natural resource concerns should contact the Miami County Conservation District before March 31 to make application for possible summer 2023 funding.

Potential practices eligible for incentive payments include terraces; underground outlet terraces; grassed waterways; diversions; brush management for pasture renovations on 40-plus acre pastures; seeding down cropland for pasture/hayland use; nutrient management (soil tests); interior cross fence for rotational grazing on 40-plus acre pastures; riparian area protection fence on 40-plus acre pastures; alternate water supply protects (tanks below ponds, or to move livestock out of creek/stream, water supply to improve rotational grazing). The funds cannot pay for repair work, only new construction. Cost-share assistance to repair failing septic systems is also available.

