Miami County landowners who wish to implement conservation practices on their land in order to address soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat and other natural resource concerns should contact the Miami County Conservation District before March 31 to make application for possible summer 2023 funding.
Potential practices eligible for incentive payments include terraces; underground outlet terraces; grassed waterways; diversions; brush management for pasture renovations on 40-plus acre pastures; seeding down cropland for pasture/hayland use; nutrient management (soil tests); interior cross fence for rotational grazing on 40-plus acre pastures; riparian area protection fence on 40-plus acre pastures; alternate water supply protects (tanks below ponds, or to move livestock out of creek/stream, water supply to improve rotational grazing). The funds cannot pay for repair work, only new construction. Cost-share assistance to repair failing septic systems is also available.
All landowners with potential projects are encouraged to contact the district’s office to discuss the project and make an application.
Farm operators can contact the office and discuss applications, but all payments are made to the landowner.
All funds are allocated directly to county conservation districts through the Kansas Water Plan fund.
Applications are ranked using local soil health and watershed health related criteria, and are then approved by the KDA Division of Conservation.
Applications are available online at miamicountycd.com and at the USDA Service Center, 100 Angela Street, Suite 3, Paola; during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
