Check out conservation district's revamped website, e-news Staff Report Feb 15, 2023 The Miami County Conservation District has a revamped website. The Miami County Conservation District plans to move away from printed newsletters and mailing, according to a news release.Miami County landowners, partners and any friend of conservation are encouraged to join the district's e-news email list to remain up to date on conservation news, events and program announcements.Visit the district's newly revamped website: miamicountycd.com and complete the form to join the district's email list.Keri Harris, district manager, said Miami County Conservation District also maintains a presence on Facebook."Be sure to like and follow us at Miami County Conservation District and also at Hillsdale Watershed," Harris said. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.
