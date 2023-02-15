230215_mr_sc_website_01

The Miami County Conservation District has a revamped website.

 Miami County Conservation District

The Miami County Conservation District plans to move away from printed newsletters and mailing, according to a news release.

Miami County landowners, partners and any friend of conservation are encouraged to join the district’s e-news email list to remain up to date on conservation news, events and program announcements.

