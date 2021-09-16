Runners are raring to go to downtown Louisburg on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the annual Louisburg Cider Run, after sitting out the fall 2020 event due to the pandemic.
Organizers expect to attract more than 500 runners this year, said Becky Bowes, executive director of the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce.
The Louisburg Cider Run sports a 10K run, a 5K run and a Kids Run. The races start and end in downtown Louisburg. Runners will take in lake views, parks and other local sites at dusk as they run through the community of nearly 5,000 residents. The course has rolling hills, straightaways and folks lining the route to cheer on runners of all ages. Walkers are welcome, too.
The Kids Run will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the 5K and 10K runs will begin at 4 p.m.
For more information, check out the Louisburg Cider Run’s Facebook page.
The event attracts runners from across the region. Formerly known as Blazin’ the Burg, organizers changed the name to Louisburg Cider Run in 2017 to avoid confusion with races in Warrensburg, Pittsburg and other ’burgs.
The first 500 race participants this year will receive a medal and a T-shirt, Bowes said.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, as well as the winners of each male and female age group.
The run will take place in conjunction with the Louisburg Fall Festival, which will feature a variety of area vendors set up downtown.
Bowes has noted the enthusiasm from runners and the community about the race getting back on track after the one-year absence.
“People are excited about getting back out there,” she said.
