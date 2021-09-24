LOUISBURG — Louisburg Cider Mill is ready to put its signature on the fall season with the mill’s 43rd annual Ciderfest.
The festival takes place over two weekends, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, and again Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3.
Ciderfest activities begin each day with the Louisburg Lions Club’s pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. The festival features live music starting at 11 a.m., cider and doughnut making, pony rides and inflatable slides until 6 p.m. All the activities on the mill’s Family Farm will be taking place during the festival.
Ciderfest also includes a large array of craft booths, gifts and collectible vendors and multiple food and barbecue vendors, according to the mill’s website.
There is no admission or parking fee to attend Ciderfest.
Ciderfest is just one of many fall festivities at the mill, located at 14730 Kansas Highway 68 about three miles west of Louisburg.
The Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm opened for the season Sept. 17 and will be accessible each day through Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Family Farm’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are available for purchase. Children ages two and under are free.
A ticket includes access to a 10-acre corn maze, haywagon rides, children’s play area, spider web climber, Mount Sunflower slide, farm animals, huge corn crib, tricycle track, orchard trail, tire tower, learning barn, a giant swing set, the Cider Mill’s 10-acre pumpkin patch (pumpkins are sold separately), a bee hive exhibit and other features.
Live music at the mill is scheduled for every Saturday and Sunday through the end of October, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Cider Mill has special themes planned for weekends this fall, such as College Weekend Oct. 8-10, and Community Service Weekend Oct. 15-17.
Zombie Forest Night will take place 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Participants are encouraged to bring their flashlights to go through the maze after dark. Zombie Forest is a fundraiser for the Paola High School Robotics group.
The 11th annual Burning Scarecrow event will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 23, with live music, bonfire, hayrides, and other activities. Zombie Forest will be back that evening in the corn maze.
Oct. 29-30 is Halloween costume weekend, and Halloween, Oct. 31, will feature an afternoon of trick-or-treating, a kids’ music show and costume contest, according to the website.
Visit the Louisburg Cider Mill’s website, www.louisburgcidermill.com, for more information about theme weekends, other activities, Family Farm ticket prices and a map of the property.
Apple pressing is already taking place at the mill.
“From Labor Day on we’re pretty busy, but a lot of people don’t realize we are open all year,” said Susan Johnston, the Louisburg Cider Mill’s marketing director. “We’re pressing apples now, so we’re pretty much going to be pressing consistently every day.”
Johnston said the apple pressing will continue into November and possibly December.
“They’re pressing seven days a week now,” she said.
The 2021 corn maze was designed by 10-year-old Aspen Frazier, of Wellsville. She won the mill’s first-ever corn maze design contest. The design is titled, “The Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm Corn Maze, Bee Kind.”
“There were some great entries, but hers really stood out to us,” Johnston said.
