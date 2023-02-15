230215_mr_sc_mushroom_01

A mushroom workshop was designed to provide local, smaller scale producers with skills and tools necessary to incorporate mushrooms as a specialty crop.

 Miami County Conservation District

In March of 2022, Miami County Conservation District (MCCD) and Johnson County Conservation District (JCCD), in partnership with K-State Research and Extension-Olathe, hosted a Shiitake mushroom cultivation workshop titled, Growing Shiitake Mushrooms On Logs.

Pursuant to initiatives put forward by the USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production, the goals for the programming were designed to provide local, smaller scale producers with skills and tools necessary to incorporate mushrooms as a specialty crop, according to an MCCD news release.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.