In March of 2022, Miami County Conservation District (MCCD) and Johnson County Conservation District (JCCD), in partnership with K-State Research and Extension-Olathe, hosted a Shiitake mushroom cultivation workshop titled, Growing Shiitake Mushrooms On Logs.
Pursuant to initiatives put forward by the USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production, the goals for the programming were designed to provide local, smaller scale producers with skills and tools necessary to incorporate mushrooms as a specialty crop, according to an MCCD news release.
Fungiculture can broaden the bottom line for produce farmers, provide valuable support for local food systems, enrich nutrition options for consumers and is a sustainable, resilient food production method that can be employed in small growing environments, according to the release.
The 30 registered workshop attendees received virtual instruction free of charge via a Zoom meeting and an in-person, hands-on, guided practice with a small registration fee at Johnson County Extension Pavilion in Olathe.
Spring Hill mushroom farmer Jacob Chapman of Moose Paw Farm, and Zac Hoppenstedt, former K-State Olathe Extension Agent, presented an overview of in-door and outdoor mushroom cultivation including fungus varieties, wood selection and harvesting, spores and inoculation, and propagation and a harvesting of mature fruiting bodies.
Workshop attendees were given the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning with guided practice as Chapman lead participants through the process of inoculating their own white oak, take-home logs from which they will reap the harvest for three or more seasons, according to the release.
MCCD continues to offer programming to support beginning, historically underserved, small-scale rural, urban and peri-urban farmers and non-traditional ag initiatives. For more information on programming and available resources email info@miamicountycd.com and visit Miami County Conservation District’s website, miamicountycd.com, and its Facebook page.
