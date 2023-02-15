230215_mr_sc_film

David Wayne Reed’s short film, land and flower, features the beauty of the remnant prairie ecosystem in Miami County.

 Photo by Morgan Miller

David Wayne Reed’s short film, land and flower, featuring the beauty of the remnant prairie ecosystem in Miami County, was made available for public viewing at the Picnic On The Prairie event held on June 5, 2022.

George and Betty Reed hosted the event on their Louisburg farm with support from Miami County Conservation District. Additional funding for this film was provided by the Puffin Foundation.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.