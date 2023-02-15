David Wayne Reed’s short film, land and flower, featuring the beauty of the remnant prairie ecosystem in Miami County, was made available for public viewing at the Picnic On The Prairie event held on June 5, 2022.
George and Betty Reed hosted the event on their Louisburg farm with support from Miami County Conservation District. Additional funding for this film was provided by the Puffin Foundation.
Over 60 guests spread out on blankets overlooking remnant prairie at Reed Farms as they shared a picnic lunch that afternoon.
Picnickers enjoyed a poetry reading by Kansas City poet, Karla Deel, stories of the land and an artist talk given by David Wayne Reed, and a talk on prairie conservation by Lesley Rigney, former Miami County Conservation District Manager.
Following the viewing of land and flower, visitors were encouraged to explore the tallgrass prairie further on foot or by tractor-pulled hayride.
land and flower has been screened at the Tallgrass Film Festival, Kansas City International Film Festival, WIFI Film Festival (Nominee: Best Editing/Best Cinematography), Doc Sunback Film Festival (Audience Choice Award), International Flower and Herb Film Festival, Beach Museum of Art and Kansas City Public Television.
land and flower can be viewed at the Miami County Conservation District website: miamicountycd.com.
