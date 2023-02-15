Eastern Kansas Prescribed Burn Association board members conduct a pre-burn checklist and safety briefing for prescribed burn volunteers from the K-State Extension Master Gardeners program in fall 2022.
Eastern Kansas Prescribed Burn Association
Eastern Kansas Prescribed Burn Association volunteers and Miami County landowners wrap up a successful prescribed burn in spring 2022.
Here’s to all our local conservation-minded landowners!
Whether undertaking an ambitious prairie restoration project, or looking to preserve a remnant of original prairie, or maybe just wanting to keep idled acres from becoming overgrown, you’re taking on a lot of tough physical work and probably financial investment as well.
Consider if rewarding yourself with a “prescribed burn” might fit into your overall land management plans.
Anecdotally in this part of Kansas, efforts like those above tend to range in scale from several acres to several dozen, and even the smallest is a lot to tackle and is only practical with access to non-trivial equipment such as chain saws, utility vehicles, tractors, loaders, and brush cutters.
But even with all the right equipment, cutting, clearing, stacking, and burning brush is exhausting. (My accountant jokes that owning land saves money — because I’ll never need a gym membership).
By the time all of your family and friends succumb to cedar limb induced muscle strains and hedge tree wounds — you’ll need to find something else to help you with the heavy lifting — and this is where controlled burning might be an option, potentially both during the initial clearing operation, and again for maintaining cleared areas.
Fire is probably already an ingredient of your land management plans — virtually every landowner will eventually burn brush piles, but if that’s all we do with fire, then we may not be realizing fire’s full potential.
Well-planned “prescribed burning” is a proven method to transform and maintain vast landscapes.
These controlled burns promote a healthy native ecosystem that evolved to benefit from naturally occurring wildfires, but prescribed burns allow this benefit without inflicting the collateral damage that would result from an actual wildfire.
Burns can be timed to encourage improved native grass production and pollinator habitats. They can diminish the risk of dangerous wildfires and will set back encroachment of invasive woody and non-native species.
Cost relative to mechanical or chemical alternatives is low, and working smarter through planning, preparation, and timing will determine success.
Once a safe burn perimeter has been established, thorough planning and vigilance guides the activity — you get watch while the fire does most of the work!
To promote responsible prescribed burning in our area, a small group of local land owners established the Eastern Kansas Prescribed Burn Association (EKPBA).
Entering its sixth burn season, it exists to cooperatively provide its members with the right equipment, training, and experienced help to safely conduct burns.
Membership requirements are lightweight with the association meeting formally one time per year, and annual dues have held steady at $50.
EKPBA’s membership has grown 45 percent over the last two years, with 25 percent during 2022, but there is room to continue to add new members.
If you are interested in the EKPBA, please contact us at 2EKPBA@gmail.com. Additionally, for anyone attending the Miami County Conservation District Annual Meeting on Feb. 21, EKPBA board members will do a short presentation and would certainly look forward to meeting you at the event.
More information can be found on EKPBA’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EKPBA, or to read more about local prescribed burning in general, please see our 2022 article: Love your land? — Set it on fire!
