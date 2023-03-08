230308_mr_spring_drive_01

Maintenance intervals are created to serve as a guideline for drivers, but any issues that arise should still be brought to the attention of a mechanic.

 Metro Creative

Vehicles are among the most costly expenses individuals have.

According to data from Kelley Blue Book, the average price paid for a new vehicle in the United States in September 2022 was $48,094.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.