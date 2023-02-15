Conservation districts had their beginning in the 1930s when Congress, in response to national concerns over mounting erosion and dust storms, enacted the Soil Conservation Act of 1935.
The conservation district concept was developed to enlist the cooperation of landowners and occupiers in carrying out the programs authorized by the act. To encourage local participation in the program, President Roosevelt sent all state agencies a State Soil Conservation District Law.
By the late 1940s, all states had adopted similar legislation. The patrons of Miami County passed the resolution to form the conservation district and the official charter was signed on June 27, 1945, making it the 52nd district formed in the state of Kansas. The Cooperative Extension Service played a key role in organizing and assisting the new districts.
The Miami County Conservation District, like all 105 districts across Kansas, has a governing body of five board of supervisors who are elected by local landowners and serve three-year terms. They share their experience and knowledge of community needs to guide the district in setting goals and priorities for carrying out resource conservation programs.
Those who have served the district as supervisors include: Pansy Bigley, Jerry Eggleston, Roger Medlin, Robert Jim Meinig, Rush Renner, Jerod Ryckert, John L Vickers, Eleanor Gertie Zuvanich, Arnold Alpert, Vernon Bartlett, Dwayne Beckford, Bob Bigley, Walter Bratton, Lloyd Conn, B. J. DeGrande, Dale Everhart, Charles Good, George Harlan, Alfred Knoche, Welby Knop, Harrison McCallop, Allen McKoon, Lawrence Miller, Kenneth Nelson, John Nichols, Alva Powell, Harold Scherman, Richard Shay, Rick Shay, Vance Stiles, David Wilson and the current five who are serving — Lyle Wobker, Mike Guetterman, Carl Schroeder, Nina Danner and Merle Kaiser.
An annual meeting is held each winter to report district activities and accomplishments; the meeting is open to the public. An election is held during the annual meeting to fill one or two (depending on the year) three year terms for position of board supervisors.
The Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) Awards have been part of our annual meeting since the first annual meeting in 1946. Recipients of the first bankers awards were Mr. and Mrs Edward Kaiser Sr. The purpose of the Banker Award program is to stimulate a greater interest in the conservation of the agricultural and natural resources of Kansas by giving recognition to those farmers and landowners who have made outstanding progress in practicing conservation on their farms.
“The continued work and dedication of the award winners each year provide an example of conservation practices that we all need to follow. The land is our long-term asset and the proper maintenance of it will help determine our future success and the successful opportunities of the next generation” District Manager Keri Harris said.
The KBA works with K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks throughout the state to sponsor six award categories including Energy Conservation, Water Quality, Water Conservation, Soil Conservation, Windbreaks and Wildlife Habitat at the county level each year. Unfortunately, the conservation district did not receive any nominees for consideration for the annual awards this year.
The Miami County Conservation District provides technical assistance, financial assistance and educational services related to the conservation of our natural resources to the public free of charge, thanks to our county and state operating funds. As a grassroots, locally lead organization we are dedicated to getting conservation on the ground; conservation that benefits all Kansans by providing cleaner water, more productive soils. We are the local source for cost share funding for the installation of best management practices for preserving and improving water quality and soil health.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Conservation (DOC) administers four voluntary cost-share programs, the Water Resources Cost-Share Program (WRCS), the Non-Point Source Pollution Control Program (NPS), Riparian and Wetland Protection Program and the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative.
The county conservation district is the source for these funds to be implemented at the local level. These programs provide financial assistance to eligible landowners for conservation practices that reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and/or conserve water. The financial assistance programs (cost share and incentive based payments) are not loan programs, they are payments for implementing voluntary conservation practices on private lands.
In addition, the Miami County Conservation District continues to serve as the lead sponsor for the Hillsdale Watershed Restoration Protection Strategy (WRAPS) project. Through the WRAPS project cost share funds for best management practices aimed at reducing sedimentation of Hillsdale Reservoir area available.
The district has been the source for conservation assistance in Miami County since June 1945 and continue to serve the residents of Miami County 78 years later. Bring the district your conservation questions and ideas and a district representative will connect you to the person or program who can best help address your resource concerns and project goals.
The district is dedicated to the conservation of, and education regarding, the natural resources of Miami County today, for the future.
