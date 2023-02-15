Miami County Conservation District 02

The Miami County Conservation District office is located inside the USDA Service Center building at 100 Angela St. in Paola.

Conservation districts had their beginning in the 1930s when Congress, in response to national concerns over mounting erosion and dust storms, enacted the Soil Conservation Act of 1935.

The conservation district concept was developed to enlist the cooperation of landowners and occupiers in carrying out the programs authorized by the act. To encourage local participation in the program, President Roosevelt sent all state agencies a State Soil Conservation District Law.

