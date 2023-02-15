Climate change poses a threat to various industries, not the least of which is the agricultural sector.
Agricultural industry insiders recognize that the changing climate has been forcing farmers and agricultural organizations to adapt and adjust for decades, and that need to be flexible won't change in the years to come.
One of the changes many farmers may consider in coming years, if they haven't already, is a pivot to regenerative agriculture practices.
Regenerative agriculture could have a profound impact on the world over the next half century, so now may be a great time to gain an understanding of the practice.
What is regenerative agriculture?
Regenerative agriculture is a production system that focuses on reducing water usage and other inputs as part of a larger attempt to prevent land degradation and deforestation.
According to the organization Green America®, regenerative agriculture is designed to harness the power of photosynthesis in plants to sequester carbon in the soil.
The ability to do that can improve soil health, crop yields, water resilience, and nutrient density.
Why should people be interested in regenerative agriculture?
GreenAmerica® notes that regenerative agriculture draws down atmospheric carbon dioxide.
That's a significant benefit, as Climate.gov, which is a product of various departments within the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration, reports that adding more carbon dioxide to the environment is causing global temperatures to rise.
In fact, observations from the NOAA Global Monitoring Lab in 2021 revealed that carbon dioxide alone was responsible for about two-thirds of the total heating influence of all human-produced greenhouse gases. GreenAmerica® reports that, at scale, regenerative agriculture could help to reverse the climate crisis by drawing down atmospheric carbon dioxide.
Another reason to consider regenerative agriculture is its connection to topsoil.
GreenAmerica® reports that the world is on the cusp of running out of topsoil, which is vital to growing food. Regenerative agriculture rebuilds topsoil, which can lead to greater food security across the globe.
What are some regenerative agriculture practices?
Regenerative agriculture practices include the usage of cover crops, a reduction in tilling, crop rotation, and spreading compost.
GreenAmerica® notes that regenerative agriculture practitioners also avoid the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and factory farming.
As the climate crisis continues to challenge the agricultural sector, regenerative agriculture could help farmers and the larger industry successfully confront those issues.
