Healthy soil is critical to successful agriculture and is vital to produce the food and fiber we use every day. When soil issues arise, from soil organism habitat degradation to erosion to nutrient depletion, they can have long-term and costly impacts to soil health and production goals.
Non-concentrated water erosion
Non-concentrated water sources, such as thin layers of water or small streamlets, can cause significant soil erosion damage if left untreated. This type of erosion can be classified into one of two categories based on how the water flows and the pattern of erosion.
Uniform shallow erosion
Water that flows uniformly over a wide surface can remove soil in thin layers (sheet erosion). This type of erosion can cause significant damage as it can cover large areas of land before a problem is identified. If left untreated, sheet erosion will gradually wash away important nutrients from the topsoil and can lead to unproductive soil.
Small streamlet erosion
Rainfall and runoff can cause small channels of concentrated water to form on land which can create streamlets (rills) that remove soil (detachment).
Causes
Bare or unprotected soil (i.e. lack of plant cover or residue cover)
Long and/or steep slopes
Intense rainfall or irrigation events when residue cover is at a minimum
Decreased infiltration by compaction, surface sealing, etc.
Possible Solutions
Residue management
Crop rotations
Cover crops
Adopting a soil health management system
Terraces
Contour farming
Stripcroppping
For more information about soil conservation, see the USDA website, farmers.gov.
