Several Miami County high school teams' accomplishments on the biggest stages in Classes 3A, 4A and 5A helped shape the sports news in 2021.
The Louisburg boys track team used a relay to win the Class 4A state title in the final event of the meet, and the Paola Spirit Squad captured the Class 4A state cheerleading championship.
The Louisburg boys finished runner-up at the Class 4A state basketball tournament, and the Paola Panthers baseball team finished third in the Class 4A state baseball tournament.
Those are just a few of the teams that made history in 2021.
Sports Editor Gene Morris takes a look back at the top sports stories of the year.
