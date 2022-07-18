FORT SCOTT — Fort Scott Community College honored former coach, teacher and administrator Bob Shores, naming the athletic complex after him.
The Bob Shores Athletic Complex naming ceremony took place during the Fort Scott Community College Hall of Fame Banquet in May. The complex features football, baseball and softball practice fields.
Shores is a 1951 graduate of Osawatomie High School.
He taught history and physical education at Fort Scott High School from 1965-67. He was also a psychology instructor at Fort Scott Community College. Shores was assistant coach for football, basketball and track at the high school and junior college.
Shores was director of guidance and counseling and dean of students at Fort Scott Community College from 1967-78. He was the head defensive coach for the community college football team and assistant track coach.
Shores was part of the 1970 national championship football team at Fort Scott Community College. The Greyhounds won 54 consecutive games from 1969-74 playing in national bowl games in 1968, 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1973, winning three national titles.
He is a member of the Fort Scott Community College Hall of Fame, the Baker University Hall of Fame and the National Junior College Hall of Fame with the 1970 national championship team.
