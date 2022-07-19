LOUISBURG — Sierra Hahn, the Tri-County Spotlight goalie of the year, is taking her ability to protect the net to Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Penn.
Hahn, a recent graduate of Louisburg High School, was a four-year member of the Lady Cats soccer team. She signed a national letter of intent to play for the Delaware Valley women’s soccer team.
“I am beyond excited to compete at the collegiate level,” Hahn said. “Ever since I was a little girl, I have been dreaming of being a college soccer player, and now I am.”
Hahn started playing soccer when her mother, Darcy, signed her up for a Louisburg recreational soccer team when she was 3.
“I just fell in love with the sport,” she said. “My favorite thing about playing soccer is the fact that the field is where I can escape reality for just two hours and not have to worry about anything but keeping the ball out of the net behind me.
“I also love the thrill and adrenaline I get after making a save, there is really nothing else like it,” she said. “Most importantly, I love the family and friendships I have gained from playing soccer. Some of my best friends I have met playing this sport, and it is truly a blessing.”
Hahn made 55 saves, posting eight shutouts for the Louisburg Lady Cats. She led the team to a 13-5 record.
Hahn had thought about focusing on her studies and not playing soccer at the collegiate level, but in the end she was not ready to hang up her cleats just yet.
“I knew deep down I was not ready to give up soccer yet,” Hahn said. “I decided to just go for it and see what happens. Thankfully, Delaware Valley welcomed me with open arms, and I am very excited to be challenged by the talented players up in the Northeast.”
Hahn wants to major in Zoo Science, which drew her to Delaware Valley. It is one of four colleges in the nation that offers a Zoo Science program.
“The reason I chose Delaware Valley was for my rare major I want to pursue which is Zoo Science,” she said. “I was thankfully one of the 35 students to be accepted into the program. The university has amazing faculties and connections to help me with my career as well as a farm on campus. I will also be minoring in Equine Science because of my love for horses.”
Hahn and the Lady Cats played some tough competition in the Frontier League, going up against programs like Spring Hill, Piper and Baldwin.
“The Frontier League is one of the most competitive leagues when it comes to soccer,” she said. “I have had the opportunity to play against some really talented players. Teams like Piper, Baldwin, and Spring Hill always put my skills to the test, and I appreciate the way they push me to be better in games.
“Playing for the Louisburg Wildcats has been a true blessing,” Hahn said. ”I moved into the Louisburg community knowing that the girls soccer team was extremely talented and tough. Getting the opportunity to practice and play with players like MacKenzie Shultz and Reese Johnson has really brought my play to the next level. This year’s team as a whole has really pushed me to the next level by encouraging me to have quicker play and try new ways to distribute the ball.”
Joining her for the signing of the national letter of intent for Delaware Valley were her parents, Jeral and Darcy Hahn, her brother, Vance Hahn, cousin and teammate, Jaden Bentz, grandparents, Ed and Rita Anderson, and bonus soccer moms, Diana Moore, Chris Sword, Tiffany Johnson and Angie McDaniel.
