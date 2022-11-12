MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats.
He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
Moore took pride in the Wildcat logo and went to Kansas State as a walk-on.
He had come a long way since signing with the Kansas State Wildcats out of high school. Moore went from walk-on to special teams to rotating in at linebacker to starting at the position for the Wildcats.
Moore was put on scholarship in spring 2021.
By all measures, Moore is taking the Big 12 by storm this season.
He has made 61 tackles on the season, including 41 solo tackles. Moore has seven tackles for a loss of 16 yards.
Moore is ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 in solo tackles, No. 10 in total tackles and No. 3 in forced fumbles.
Moore made a season-high nine tackles against Texas Christian University on Saturday, Oct. 22. He had a sack against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 17. Moore picked off a pass against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 1. Moore has also forced two fumbles.
Kansas State was 6-3, heading into a road game against the Baylor Bears.
The road to Saturday afternoon collegiate football was paved with patience, dedication and hard work.
Moore was redshirted in 2019.
Since then, Moore has had quite the rise with the Kansas State Wildcat family, going from special teams to rotating on defense and eventually earning a starting role at linebacker.
He saw action in seven games in 2020, playing mostly on special teams. Moore was also a reserve linebacker. He made three tackles against rival Kansas that season. Moore was named First Team Academic All-Big 12 with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Moore played in all 13 games for the Kansas State Wildcats in 2021, including his first career start. He finished the season with 18 tackles, including three tackles for a loss of yardage. He loves to play Kansas, making a season-high five tackles against the Jayhawks.
Moore’s father Tom played football and introduced him to the game, and it has been part of his life ever since.
“I’ve played football since first grade,” Moore said. “My dad was a football player, and he was the one that got me started. He always worked with me on catching passes, running the ball, and teaching me what he knew about the game.”
Moore likes being part of a team. Football is a sport where nothing happens without working together, he said.
Moore helped the Louisburg Wildcats capture the Frontier League title and march in the playoffs with an 11-2 record his senior season.
He is majoring in kinesiology. Austin is the son of Tommy and Alison Moore.
