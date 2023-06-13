Brittney (Miller) Pitts, a graduate of Paola High School, is inducted into the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Hall of Fame in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center on Tuesday, June 6. She played basketball and volleyball at Emporia State University.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brittney (Miller) Pitts joined the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Hall of Fame.
Pitts graduated from Paola High School and Emporia State University. She was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center on Tuesday, June 6.
Pitts played basketball and volleyball while pursuing her nursing degree at Emporia State.
She earned a spot on the Athletic Director Honor Roll and was on the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association Academic Award list all four years. She was NCAA Division II student athlete of the week twice.
Pitts was named the Emporia State University Female Student of the Year her senior year. She was vice president for Fellowship of Christian Athletes and vice president for the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
Pitts was named to the All-MIAA volleyball team three times. She was a team captain, all-tournament three times and MIAA Player of the Year in 2010. She was an NCAA Division II First-Team All American.
She was MIAA freshman of the year in basketball, a three-year all-MIAA basketball team selection and helped lead the Emporia Lady Hornets to the NCAA Division II National Championship.
While attending Paola High School, she lettered for Paola in basketball, volleyball, softball and track and field.
Her senior year, she was named the Tri-County Spotlight athlete of the year for volleyball, basketball and softball.
She won two letters in softball and led the Paola Panthers to a regional title and an appearance in the state tournament. She was an all-league and all-state softball player.
Pitts won two letters in track. She ran on the 4x800-meter relay team that won gold in regionals and gold in the state meet.
A four-year member of the volleyball program, Pitts helped guide the Panthers to three Frontier League titles. She was an all-league and all-state selection.
After leading the Panthers to the state tournament her senior season, Pitts was named to the all-state team.
Pitts also won four letters in basketball. She helped lead Paola to state twice and was an all-league, All-Metro and all-state selection.
She was named the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Player of the Year in 2007 and was selected the Kansas Coaches Association’s Ms. Kansas Basketball player of the year.
She is the daughter of Ralph and Pam Miller of Paola.
