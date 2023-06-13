230614_mr_spt_pitts

Brittney (Miller) Pitts, a graduate of Paola High School, is inducted into the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Hall of Fame in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center on Tuesday, June 6. She played basketball and volleyball at Emporia State University.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brittney (Miller) Pitts joined the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Hall of Fame.

Pitts graduated from Paola High School and Emporia State University. She was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center on Tuesday, June 6.

