JOPLIN, Mo. – Elizabeth Pomatto placed fourth in the nation in the javelin for Missouri Southern State University.
She earned All-American status for her performance. Pomatto placed fourth in the nation with a mark of 153.41 feet.
Pomatto, a graduate of Paola High School, also set a school record in the javelin this season.
“This has been such a long, long journey,” Pomatto said. “I am happy with how I did this season. Fourth at nationals, not exactly how I wanted to finish, but I am proud of all my accomplishments this season.
“I am so proud of my teammates and so amazed with all of their gifts and talents,” she said. “I am going to miss our seniors so much and wish them the best of luck with their futures.”
She was a 2019 second-team All-American in the javelin.
Pomatto placed first in the javelin at Class 4A state track and field meet her senior season with the Paola Lady Panthers. The gold-medal performance of 151-6 came on her final throw in the event. She was a two-time state champion, winning the discus her junior season.
She holds the Paola Lady Panther record in the javelin and was a three-time state placer in the event.
Pomatto is a theater education major.
Elizabeth is the daughter of John and Teresa Pomatto.
