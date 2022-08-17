PAOLA — Some of the top cowboys and cowgirls from the United Rodeo Association and the Missouri Rodeo Association were featured in the annual Grand River Rodeo during the Miami County Fair.
The spotlight also fell on local cowboys and cowgirls, competing in front of their hometown crowd.
Logan Minden, a 2022 graduate of Prairie View High School, brought his own cheering section to the Miami County Fairgrounds for the rodeo. Minden competed in the saddle bronc riding event on Friday, July 29, the opening night of the rodeo.
Minden had a great ride, holding on as the horse bucked and tried to throw him off. His cheering section clapped and screamed during the entire ride as Minden got a score of 71. Minden is headed to Fort Scott Community College.
Chase Gabriel won the event with a score of 72. Minden was runner-up.
The Grand River Rodeo for the Miami County Fair featured 192 contestants competing for $13,385 in prize money.
Jake Robison, Paola, competed in the saddle bronc event on the final day of the rodeo. Robison, a Paola High School graduate, competed in football, basketball and track and field for the Panthers.
Cody Grabriel posted the only qualifying ride in the saddle bronc event, placing first with a score of 74.
Cooper Belt, Louisburg, won the steer wrestling competition with a time of six seconds.
Kendall Jacobson, Paola, competed in break-a-way roping. She is ranked 20h in the URA standings.
Cowboy Levi Nichols, La Cygne, competed in calf roping.
Kevin Wiseman, Paola, was in the 40-year-old and older calf roping event.
Cowgirl Delaney Wright, Louisburg, competed in barrel racing. Wright, a 2022 graduate of Louisburg High School, is headed to Kansas State University for track and field. Wright won three medals in the Class 4A state track and field meet, placing second in the 400, third in the 200 and fifth in the long jump.
Jeff Pearce, Paola, and Aiden Gould, Osawatomie, rode in the team roping event.
Billy Lane Barcus, Paola, and Jacobey Kessley competed in team roping. Barcus is the grandson of Marilyn Harrington and the late Bob Harrington, who worked more than six decades with the Miami County Republic, starting the sports pages in 1949.
Shelby Whiting, Louisburg, competed in the break-a-way calf roping and barrel racing events.
JR McCoubrie and Tyler McCoubrie, Louisburg cowboys, rode in the team roping competition.
Jace Hensley won the bull riding event with a score of 76, Trey Ahring had a 75 for second place. Mahion Slauubough was third with a 72.
Cory Dummitt had a time of 11.6 for first place in calf roping. Dexter Davis was second in 14.5. Blake Ellisson finished third in 16.2.
Greg Ash placed first in the 40-and-over calf roping event with a time of 10.7.
Rich Baker was runner-up in 12.6. Blake Ellson ran a time of 16.2 for third.
Jordan Vickery won the cowgirl barrel race in 14.783. The event showcased 42 entries. Marrisa Helms was second in 14.939. Eli Jo Soukup finished third in 14.987.
Cash Thorp and Donnie McNeese placed first in team roping with a time of 4.3 seconds. David and Wyatt finished second in 4.8. Wyatt Miller and Jake Laughlin were third in 5.2.
Kim Spurgeon won the break-a-way roping event in 2.4 seconds. Colby Freeman was second in 2.5. Kari Krause ran a time of 2.9 for third place.
Chase Gabriel, the No. 1 ranked saddle bronc rider in the URA, competed in the rodeo. He has total winnings of $9,358, a more than $7,000 lead over second place. Gabriel had a score of 73 in the event at the Miami County Fair rodeo.
Tanner Fine competed in the bareback riding event. He is ranked No. 2 in the URA standings with $3,916 in winnings.
Dexter Davis was in the calf roping event. He is ranked No. 3 in the URA with winnings of $2,735. The event also featured No. 4 ranked Trey Johnson ($2,556), No. 6 ranked Marty Baker ($2,240) and No. 7 ranked Greg Ash ($2,053).
Dustin Jilek, the No. 1 ranked 40-year-old and older calf roper in the URA, competed on the final day of the rodeo. He has $5,267 in winnings. Also competing were No. 2 ranked Monty Dyer ($4,436), No. 4 ranked Gene Crouse ($2,846), No. 6 ranked Blake Eliason ($2,627) and No. 10 ranked Kolby Ungeheuer ($1,742).
The break-a-way roping featured some tough competition from URA riders Taylor Jileck, Danny Clover, Bailie Schuldt, Jesse Alsup and Shae Conner. The ladies are ranked first, second, third, fourth and fifth in the standings. Jileck is ranked No. 1 with winnings of $4,587.
Anna Brisbone, Kim Spurgeon, Shaie Adams and Clover are not just talented cowgirls, but they also serve their communities as school teachers. Spurgeon lives in Paola.
Jordan Vickery rode in the barrel racing event. Vickery is ranked No. 1 in the URA with $5,174 in winnings.
The barrel racing event also featured No. 3 ranked Carley Parker ($4,965), No. 5 ranked Camy Gheer ($3,289) and No. 10 ranked Katie Larson ($2,456).
