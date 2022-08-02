PAOLA — Callie Hart dominated the Mutton Bustin’ competition in a muddy, rain-soaked arena to win the buckle for the 6-7-year-old division at the Miami County Fair.
Hart, Paola, 7, came out of the gate waving her left arm from start to finish Thursday, July 27, getting an incredible score of 99 from the judges.
More than 4 inches of rain in a four-day period made things quite a mess in the arena. It made for a softer landing for the riders. However, it was problematic for the sheep, which had trouble moving in the mud. The arena was half mud and half puddles from standing water. Riders went in clean and came out looking like a Tide commercial.
Placing first, second or third in the Mutton Bustin’ event for 2022 meant not only a strong ride, but also a great draw on a sheep that could and wanted to run.
The Mutton Bustin’ event featured 67 riders with 35 in the 6-7-year-old division and 32 in the 4-5-year-old division.
Hart ran away with the 6-7-year-old division with her score of 99. Maddix Brown, Paola, 6, was second with an 85. Zane Chavez, 6, Paola, was third with a 72.
Brown, who wore a Spider-man helmet, earned his runner-up finish, holding onto his sheep right up until the time the wooly creature ran to the fence.
Chavez slid back on the sheep but leaned all the way back and stayed on for one of the great performances of the evening.
Denim McDowell, Paola, 4, won the 4-5-year-old division with a score of 89. Everett Chapman, Paola, 5, was runner-up with a 73. Stetson Deweese, Peculiar, Mo., was third with a 72.
McDowell wore a black and red helmet with spikes for his ride. He went from one end of the arena to the other, holding on even after getting sideways on his sheep. McDowell rode right into a pack of sheep.
Bobby Kasper, Osawatomie, 7, had a strong run, holding onto the rope, even after falling into the mud. She lost her shoes after going into the mud and had to retrieve them.
Max McCrea, Osawatomie, 6, sported a Spider-man helmet for his ride across the rodeo arena. Bella Richardson, Overland Park, 7, ended her ride on the sheep with a fall right into a puddle of mud. Rhett Madden, Parker, 7, rode right out of his cowboy hat during his ride.
Brantley Pope, Osawatomie, 6, entered the rodeo arena with a white shirt for his ride. He had a great run, went sideways and took a trip through the mud, leaving the arena with anything but a white shirt.
Brantley Graham, Osawatomie, 6, wore a dark cowboy hat and western shirt for his 8-second ride. He had a score of 70, just outside of the top three in the 6-7-year-old division.
Carter Oshel, Paola, 6, wore a helmet and vest for his ride and put on a show, sliding off the left side and holding on, even when he was under the sheep.
Other riders in the 6-7-year-old division were: Charlie Knudsen, Paola, 7; Keith Crawford, Paola, 6; Bella Richardson, Overland Park, 7; Gentry Marsh, Fontana, 7; Jack Richardson, Overland Park, 6; Levi Sloan, Wellsville, 6; Reagon Cannon, Paola, 6; Joseph Semidey, Spring Hill, 6; Easton Sierks, Spring Hill, 6; Braxton Pope, Osawatomie, 6; Remy Chase, Osawatomie, 6; Etta Wright, Paola, 6; Malorie Puckett, Paola, 6; Cooper Hickman, Paola, 6; Miles Ford, Parker, 7; Paxton Shay, Spring Hill, 7; Ellery Kirk, Paola, 6; Shaelyn Way, Paola, 6; Owen Swisher, Paola, 7; Henson Carter, Osawatomie, 6; Gannon Stocksen, Paola, 6; Easton Degraffenreid, Paola, 6; Adam Lacey, Osawatomie, 6; Isla Brown, Paola, 5; Bo Suchocki, Monticello, Fla., 6; and Trinity Graham, Paola, 7.
Additional riders in the 4-5-year-old division were: Kanton Minckley, Parker, 5; Alex Bell, Osawatomie, 5; Jack Wright, Paola, 4; Jasper Wollard, La Cygne, 4; Adailine Weir, Parker, 4; Tre Moutray, Paola, 4; Beau Brown, Spring Hill, 5; William Bresee, Paola, 5; Kemper Leonard, Paola, 5; Ellis Dillie, Osawatomie, 4; Casen Hickman, Paola, 5; Jansen Collier, Paola, 5 ; Miles Ford, Parker, 4; Mali Ford, Parker, 4; Everleigh Shay, Spring Hill, 5; Maverick Gross, Osawatomie, 5; Trey Sullivan, Paola, 5; Jaxen Yardley, Louisburg, 4; Tyson Almond, Paola, 4; Truewtt Deweese, Peculiar, Mo., 4; AJ Knudsen, Paola, 5; Emery Dehaan, Louisburg, 5; Cannon Rankin, Spring Hill, 4; Hayden Livingston, Paola, 5; Boden Madden, Parker, 4; Addilyn Cannon, Paola, 4; Maci Marsh, Fontana, 5; River Schwendemann, Paola, 4; Easton Taylor, Lane, 4; and Grayson Nolte, Baldwin City, 5.
