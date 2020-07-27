LA CYGNE — Hugh Raphael McMullen went from La Cygne to the Major Leagues.
McMullen was born Dec. 16, 1901. He passed away May 23, 1986, in Whittier, Calif. He was born in La Cygne and went to Lincoln High School in Los Angeles.
He would play 64 games in the Major Leagues with New York, Washington and Cincinnati during baseball’s Golden Era in the 1920s.
McMullen was a switch-hitting catcher who threw right handed. McMullen began his professional baseball career as an outfielder with Yakima in the Pacific League in 1920. He saw action in 19 games with 11 hits.
He went behind the plate and played catcher for Wichita in the Western League in 1922. McMullen played for Wichita through 1925.
McMullen hit .354 in 1925 with 144 base hits in 117 games. He hit 23 doubles, five triples and seven home runs.
He was signed by the New York Giants of the National League and played in five games in 1925, making his Major League debut on Sept. 19 at the age of 23. McMullen saw action in 57 games with the Giants in 1926. He had two doubles and drove in six runs.
Following that season, McMullen was in the Minor Leagues with Louisville in the American Association in 1927. He had 386 at bats in 131 games with 104 base hits. McMullen had 20 doubles and drove in 52 runs.
McMullen played for the Washington Senators in the American League in 1928. He was a pinch hitter in one game. McMullen spent the rest of the season in the minors with Minneapolis of the American Association. He hit .313 with nine doubles, one triple and a home run while driving in 24 runs.
His final game in the Major Leagues was with the Cincinnati Red Legs on April 29, 1929. He was a pinch hitter in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
McMullen went back to Minneapolis for the remainder of the season where he hit .287 with 15 doubles, four triples and four home runs while driving home 51 runs.
He played for Baltimore in the International League in 1930. McMullen hit .267 with 11 doubles, two triples and three home runs while driving in 45 runs.
He spent 1931 with Minneapolis and then Oakland in the Pacific Coast League. He played for Minneapolis and Dallas in the Texas League in 1932.
McMullen was in the Pacific Coast League with Los Angeles in 1933 and San Francisco and Oakland in 1934.
He did not play in 1935 or 1936. McMullen played with Paducah in the Kitty League in 1937. He played for Hutchinson in the Western Association in 1937 and 1938.
He had 11 home runs and drove in 59 runs, both career highs, for Los Angeles in 1933. He played in 134 games and batted .268.
McMullen was featured on a 1933-36 Zeenut Pacific Coast League baseball card while playing for Oakland.
During his four years in Major League baseball for New York, Washington and Cincinnati, McMullen played in 64 games. He had 48 hits in 273 at bats with three doubles and six runs batted in.
McMullen had 151 chances in the field with 121 put outs and 22 assists. He had three double plays. McMullen had a .971 fielding percentage.
He threw out 12 of 19 players trying to steal for a 39 percent caught-stealing percentage.
During his career in the Major Leagues, McMullen made between $350 and $550 a month.
