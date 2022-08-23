Tyler Griffin, Stuart, Okla., leans way back to stay on his horse in the bareback riding during the Linn County Fair rodeo in Mound City on Friday, Aug. 12. The Linn County Fair rodeo was celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Tyrel Patrick Cline, Ames, Okla., got caught in a pickle after finding himself on the rodeo arena ground at the Linn County Fair with a steer leaping over him during the steer wrestling competition Friday, Aug. 12.
Linn County Fair queen Taryn Poole (middle) and her court, Remi Rothlisberger (left) and Mia Meik (right), wave to the crowd before the rodeo on Friday, Aug. 12. The girls sold more than $40,319 in tickets for the fair. Poole is a junior at Jayhawk-Linn High School.
Quint Bell, Paradise Valley, Nev., lifts his calf into the air during tie down roping at the Linn County Fair rodeo on Friday, Aug. 12. The Linn County Fair rodeo celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.
The One Arm Bandit, Shidler, Okla., performs at the Linn County Fair rodeo on Friday, Aug. 12. Three generations of the Payne family entertained the crowd. John Payne is 15-time rodeo entertainer of the year.
MOUND CITY — The One Arm Bandit, 15-time PRCA entertainer of the year, performed with three generations of his family at the Linn County Fair rodeo’s 75th anniversary.
John Payne, the One Arm Bandit, performed some riding and shooting stunts with his daughter Amanda and grandson Patrick. The One Arm Bandit performed at the rodeo on Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13.
Payne started his rodeo act in 1988. Today, it is the longest running premier rodeo act in the United States.
The One Arm Bandit hails from Shidler, Okla. He lost his right arm while demolishing an old home for his father. He touched a 7,200-volt electric line thinking it had been shut off.
He fell to the ground, where he was motionless for five minutes, until he was brought back to life with CPR. When he arrived at the hospital, an emergency room nurse asked him if he had any allergies. Payne said he was allergic to electricity, and it made him break out a bit.
Taryn Poole was crowned the Linn County Fair Queen. Poole and her court, Remi Rothlisberger and Mia Meik, sold more than $42,000 in advanced tickets.
Poole, Mound City, 16, is a junior at Jayhawk-Linn High School. Rothlisberger, Mound City, 17, is a senior at Jayhawk-Linn. Meik, Pleasanton, 14, is a freshman at Pleasanton. The Linn County Fair and rodeo queen contest started in 1952.
The New Frontier Rodeo, Roxbury, Okla., has produced the Linn County Fair rodeo since 2009. It is the fifth rodeo contract company in the 75-year history of the Linn County Rodeo. Clyde S. Miller, Perry, Iowa, produced the rodeo from 1947 to 1951. The Roberts Rodeo Company, Strong City, Kan., produced the rodeo from 1952 to 1963. Thedford Rodeo Company, El Reno, Okla., produced the rodeo from 1964 to 1965. The Rumford Rodeo Company, Abbyville, Kan., produced the rodeo from 1966 to 2008.
The Kansas PRCA Championship Rodeo series stop at the Linn County Fair rodeo featured contestants from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Kansas and even Australia.
Blaine Kaufman won the bareback riding, winning $575. Colt Eck placed second, William Griffin was third and Quintonn Lunsford finished fourth.
Tucker Alberts placed first in the steer wrestling, taking home $790. Jake Johnson was runner-up, Pete Owenby placed third and Logan Wiseman finished fourth.
Brad and Braxton Culpepper won the team roping, winning $893. Adam Rose and Cooper Freeman placed second.
Weston Patterson placed first in the saddle bronc riding, winning $635. Hardy Braden was second, Tanner Hayes placed third and Trent Burd finished fourth.
Randall Carlisle won $707 for first place in the tie-down roping. Cash Fuesz was second, West Smith placed third and Quint Bell finished fourth.
Cayla Small placed first in the barrel racing to win $675. Emily Griffin placed second, Ashley Parks was third and Shanna Simmons finished fourth.
JR Stratford won the bull riding, taking home $730. Patterson Starcher was second, Try Holston placed third and Kole Bowman finished fourth.
