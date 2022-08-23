MOUND CITY — The One Arm Bandit, 15-time PRCA entertainer of the year, performed with three generations of his family at the Linn County Fair rodeo’s 75th anniversary.

John Payne, the One Arm Bandit, performed some riding and shooting stunts with his daughter Amanda and grandson Patrick. The One Arm Bandit performed at the rodeo on Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13.

