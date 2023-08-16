Peter Fager of Peculiar, Mo., turns the head of his steer before dropping it to the ground in the steer wrestling competition at the Linn County Fair Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11. Fager was runner-up in the event with a time of 7.9 seconds.
Denton Jacobson of Gypsum, Kan., leans back and holds on for his ride in the bareback riding event at the Linn County Fair Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11. Jacobson placed third with a ride of 79.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Sam Leftwich of Winfield, Kan., goes for a wild ride in the saddle bronc event at the Linn County Fair Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Fans stand and remove cover to honor the United States of America flag during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the start of the Linn County Fair Rodeo in Mound City on Friday, Aug. 11.
MOUND CITY, Kan. — Rhett Robbins won the bareback riding event at the 76th annual Linn County Fair Rodeo.
Robbins posted a score of 87.5 points, riding a horse named Drifter. The two-day rodeo was held Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Robbins won $575 for first place. The rodeo was put on by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Quintonn Lunsford placed second with a score of 82. Denton Jacobson was third with a 79. Colt Eck finished fourth with a 77.
Colton Gorton, riding a horse named Butterscotch, posted a score of 82 for first place in the saddle bronc riding event to win $590.
Blake Steuch was second with a score of 79. Roper Kiesner and Denon Ward tied for third place with scores of 79.
Logan Mullin ran a time of 7.6 seconds for first place in steer wrestling, winning $752.
Peter Fager was second with a 7.9. Fenton Nelson placed third at 9.3. Emmett Edler was fourth with a 10.5.
Brandon Farris and Braden Harmon ran a time of 7.5 seconds for first place in the team roping, winning $987 each.
Zack Woods and Gavin Foster were runner-up with a time of 7.6. Wheston Jones and Lane Reevers were third in 13.3. Zac Parrington and Colton Parrington placed fourth in 27.2.
Denton Oestmann had a time of 8.8 for first place in the tie-down roping, winning $808.
Cash Fuesz was second with a time of 10.7. Rowdy Nimrod placed third in 10.8. R.J. Straw finished fourth in 13.0.
Suzanne Brooks set the pace in the barrel racing event with a time of 17.59, winning $639.
Michelle Darling was second with a time of 17.64. Bailey Stuva finished third in 17.74.
Emma Charleston and Chelsie Shoop tied for third place with identical times of 17.90. Micala Dummit was sixth in 18.08. Haley Proctor placed seventh in 18.27. Cindy Gillespie was eighth in 18.30.
No qualifying rides were made in the bull riding event.
Total payout for the Linn County Fair Rodeo was $15,740. The New Frontier Rodeo was the stock contractor.
Shawn “Boom Boom” Thomas was the rodeo clown. Bullfighters were Ryan Dahl and Wade Kunze. Pickup men were Andy Eck and Wyatt Shockey.
Haley Proctor brought her roman riding and trick riding acts to the rodeo. She has been nominated “Top 5 PRCA Dress Act of the Year.”
Logan Wiseman of Paola is ranked No. 46 in the PRCA All-Around standings with $11,014.68 in winnings.
Trey Holtson of Fort Scott is ranked No. 7 in the Xtreme bull riding with winnings of $35,192.38.
Ty Pope of Marshall, Mo., is ranked No. 6 on the Reistel Rookie Bareback Riding list with winnings of $50,342.80.
