MOUND CITY, Kan. — Rhett Robbins won the bareback riding event at the 76th annual Linn County Fair Rodeo.

Robbins posted a score of 87.5 points, riding a horse named Drifter. The two-day rodeo was held Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Robbins won $575 for first place. The rodeo was put on by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

