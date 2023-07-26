230726_mr_spt_emma_reeves

SPRING HILL - Hosting the Class 5A regional softball tournament in their own back yard, the Spring Hill Lady Broncos seized the moment and punched their ticket to the state tournament.

Brielle Dee, Kaylyn Gilliland and Jayden Kistner did not allow a single run in the regional, leading the Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team back to state.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.