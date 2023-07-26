SPRING HILL - Hosting the Class 5A regional softball tournament in their own back yard, the Spring Hill Lady Broncos seized the moment and punched their ticket to the state tournament.
Brielle Dee, Kaylyn Gilliland and Jayden Kistner did not allow a single run in the regional, leading the Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team back to state.
Spring Hill, 17-5, defeated Highland Park 17-0 in the opener and Topeka-Seaman 2-0 in the championship game.
Dee pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout against Topeka-Seaman.
Dee, Gilliland and Kistner combined for a perfect game, striking out six in three innings against Highland Park.
Spring Hill fell to Goddard in the opening round of the state tournament in Wichita by a score of 4-0.
Twenty-eight girls were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team. There were 11 first-team selections, nine named second team and eight honorable mention selections.
Five members of the Spring Hill Lady Broncos regional championship team were first-team selections on the Spotlight softball team.
Senior Brielle Dee was 9-4 for Spring Hill with a 2.25 earned run average. She was named the Spotlight softball pitcher of the year. (See related story)
Shortstop Mya January, a junior, was also a first-team selection. She batted .408 with nine doubles and six home runs. January drove in 29 runs with 32 runs scored. She was selected the Spotlight softball player of the year. (See related story)
Marissa January, a junior outfielder, was first team. January hit .357 with three doubles and a triple. She had 16 runs scored and stole 10 bases.
Blaire Sommer, a junior, was first team at outfield. She batted .339 with 12 runs batted in and 19 runs scored.
Sophomore Emma Reeves was first team at utility. Reeves played second base and first base. She hit .384 with five doubles and a home run. She drove in 14 runs with 30 runs scored.
Outfielder Addison Bloodgood, infielder Rian Stainbrook and pitcher Bella Stolle were first-team selections for the Prairie View Lady Buffalos.
Senior catcher Ava Kehl and freshman third baseman Eli Smail were first-team selections for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Kehl batted .353 with two doubles and three home runs. She drove in 15 runs and reached base 10 times on walks.
Smail hit .311 with three doubles, one triple and one home run. She drove in nine runs and scored 14 runs.
Ashley Moreau, a junior infielder, was a first-team selection for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Senior catcher Delaney Hill, sophomore infielder Nora Burrell and Reeves, infield, were second-team selections for Spring Hill.
Hill batted .431 with three doubles. She drove in 10 runs.
Burrell hit .320 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs. She drove in 19 runs.
Senior pitcher Jacie Collier and sophomore outfielder Krislyn Hadlock were second-team selections for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Collier won four games with a 2.52 earned run average. She struck out 58 and walked 15. Collier left 71 runners on base.
Hadlock led Paola with a .394 batting average. She drove in six runs and had 15 runs scored.
Osawatomie senior Kenzie Minden was a second-team selection at outfield. She batted .356 with four doubles and three triples. Minden drove in 12 runs with 17 runs scored.
Megan Quinn, a Louisburg junior, was second team at infield.
Outfielder Kadance Shelton and pitcher Emma Chambers were second-team selections for Prairie View.
Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team
First Team
OF – Marissa January, JR, Spring Hill
OF – Blaire Sommer, JR, Spring Hill
OF – Addison Bloodgood, SR, Prairie View
INF – Mya January, JR, Spring Hill
INF – Ashley Moreau, JR, Louisburg
INF – Elli Smail, FR, Paola
INF – Rian Stainbrook, Prairie View
C – Ava Kehl, SR, Paola
P – Brielle Dee, SR, Spring Hill
P – Bella Stolle, Prairie View
Utility – Emma Reeves, SO, Spring Hill
Second Team
OF – Krislyn Hadlock, SO, Paola
OF – Kenzie Minden, SR, Osawatomie
OF – Kadance Shelton, Prairie View
INF – Nora Burrell, SO, Spring Hill
INF – Megan Quinn, JR, Louisburg
INF – Emma Reeves, SO, Spring Hill
C – Delaney Hill, SR, Spring Hill
P – Jacie Collier, SR, Paola
P – Emma Chambers, Prairie View
Honorable Mention
OF – Ella McCammon, Prairie View
OF – Aly Basore, SR, Osawatomie
OF – Krislyn Hadlock, SO, Paola
INF – Jillian Palmer, SR, Osawatomie
INF – Olivia Freeley, FR, Spring Hill
P – Izzy Moreland, JR, Louisburg
P – Brooklyn McClendon, JR, Osawatomie
UTILITY – Jaidyn Beery, SR, Osawatomie
All-Frontier League
First Team
P – Brielle Dee, SR, Spring Hill
INF – Mya January, JR, Spring Hill
Second Team
OF – Marissa January, JR, Spring Hill
OF – Blaire Sommer, JR, Spring Hill
INF – Ashley Moreau, JR, Louisburg
DH / Utility – Emma Reeves, SO, Spring Hill
Honorable Mention
OF – Krislyn Hadlock, SO, Paola
INF – Megan Quinn, JR, Louisburg
INF – Izzy Moreland, JR, Louisburg
INF – Elli Smail, FR, Paola
INF – Nora Burrell, SO, Spring Hill
INF – Olivia Freely, FR, Spring Hill
C – Ava Kehl, SR, Paola
C – Delaney Hill, SR, Spring Hill
P – Jacie Collier, SR, Paola
All-Pioneer League
First Team
OF – Addison Bloodgood, SR, Prairie View
INF – Rian Stainbrook, Prairie View
Second Team
OF – Ella McCammon, Prairie View
OF – Kenzie Minden, SR, Osawatomie
OF – Kandace Shelton, Prairie View
P – Belle Stolle, Prairie View
All-State Class 5A
Second Team
INF – Mya January, JR, Spring Hill
Honorable Mention
P – Brielle Dee, SR, Spring Hill
All-State Class 4A
Second Team
INF – Ashley Moreau, JR, Louisburg
All-State Class 3A
C – Addison Bloodgood, SR, Prairie View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.