OSAWATOMIE — Mia Wilson had two hits in a 12-run first inning, leading the Louisburg Lady Cat softball t eam to a 12-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader on the road against the Osawatomie Lady Trojans.
Wilson singled and homered in the first inning Thursday, April 21. She drove home five runs and had two runs scored.
The victory completed the sweep with the Lady Cats taking the opener 11-5.
Ashley Moreau had three base hits, drove in one run and scored twice. Jenna Cauthon singled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Addy Stohs singled, drove in one run and scored. Rylee Hickey singled, drove home one run and had one run scored. Sabra Brueggen walked twice and scored.
Isabella Moreland pitched the complete game, allowing three runs on two hits. She struck out nine.
Grace Young hit a solo home run for Osawatomie. She drove in one run and scored one run.
Julian Palmer and Tessa Thompson singled. Jaidyn Berry walked and scored.
Brooklyn McClendon started the game. Thompson pitched in relief.
Kenzie Minden clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning as the Lady Trojans struck first in the opener.
Skylar Jumet singled and went to third on a double by Young. Jumet and Young would score in the frame for a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Cats rallied with three runs in the second inning and three runs in the third inning. Louisburg scored 11 runs on 15 hits in the 11-5 victory.
Moreland and Wilson each had three hits to lead the Lady Cats. Moreland singled twice, doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Wilson had two singles, doubled, drove in one run and scored.
Moreau singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Stohs singled, doubled and scored. Megan Quinn doubled and scored. Brueggen singled, drove in two runs and scored.
Wilson went the distance on the mound, giving up five runs on five hits. She struck out 12.
Berry doubled for Osawatomie, drove in one run and scored. Young doubled and scored.
Jumet singled and scored. McClendon singled and scored.
Young started the game. Thompson pitched in relief.
Louisburg lost the first game of a doubleheader at Ottawa on Tuesday, April 19, by a final of 7-3.
The second game was postponed due to rain and lightning.
Mackenzie Rooney singled and scored. Cauthon singled twice and scored. Wilson singled and drove home two runs. Brueggen singled and scored.
Quinn started the game, working four innings. Moreland pitched in relief.
