LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat football team is a young but talented program heading into the 2020 season.
The Wildcats boast of roster of 70 players, competing for 11 starting positions on offense and 11 on defense.
Senior running back Justin Collins, a state track sprinter, is back on offense. He was part of a gold-medal championship 4x400 relay team for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Collins is just one of the weapons the Wildcats have on offense.
Senior running back Andy Hupp, who was a second-team Tri-County Spotlight Football Team selection at multi-purpose on offense, is back to power the rushing attack.
The Wildcats also return senior quarterback Weston Guettermann, a second-team Spotlight selection.
Senior Jay Scollin gives Louisburg another sure-handed runner in the backfield. Senior Ben Widenmann adds power with speed for the Wildcats.
Heavy hitter Kolby Kattau, a junior, is back to lead the defense at linebacker.
Seventy players are out for the Louisburg football program. The Wildcats went 6-4 last season, advancing to the regional playoffs.
Seniors playing for the Louisburg Wildcat football team this season are quarterback Weston Guetterman, defensive back Jace Rader, running back Andy Hupp, defensive back Konnor Vohs, wide out Ben Guetterman, running back Justin Collins, back Ben Weidenmann, tight end Eli Johnson and lineman William Patterson.
Juniors on the roster are linebacker Aiden Barker, defensive back Mavrick Rockers, kicker Liam DeVary, back Brandon Doles, wide out Bryce Gage, linebacker Kolby kattau, defensive back Hayden Feikert, back Thomas Koontz, back Will Finestead, lineman Chase Pritchard, lineman AJ Reed, lineman Gavin Whisenhunt, lineman T.J. Foster, lineman Reid Justesen and back Benjamin Rangel.
