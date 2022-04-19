PAOLA — Seth Aistrup and Aaron Koechner placed second and third, leading the Panthers golf team to the team title in the Paola Invitational.
Aistrup carded an 81 for runner-up in the leaderboard in the tournament held at the Paola County Club on Monday, April 11. Koechner shot an 81 for third place.
The Paola Panthers had a score of 342 for first place, defeating runner-up Anderson County Bulldogs by six strokes.
The Louisburg Wildcats placed third with a 366. The Spring Hill Broncos finished with a 373 for fifth place.
Aistrup opened with a 43 and took five strokes off that pace for a 36 on the second time through, carding the 81. Koechner shot a 39 and a 42 to post his 81.
Aistrup shot par on the first two holes. He had a double bogey on the third hole. Aistrup bounced right back with par on hole four, one over on five, par on six and a birdie for one under par on seven.
Koechner shot par on hole one. He had a birdie on two. Koechner proceeded to shoot par on three, four and five. He was one over par on six. Koechner shot one over par on seven and finished the round with par on eight and nine.
AJ Arriola carded an 84, placing fourth for the Wildcats. He opened with a 41 and had a 43 on his final round.
Arriola shot par on the first four holes. He was one over on five and responded with par on six.
Jackson Olson, Louisburg, shot an 89, placing eighth. Olson was consistent all day, carding a 44 and a 45 on his two rounds.
Jacob Andrew, Spring Hill, carded a 90 for ninth place. Andrew opened with a 48 and took six strokes off for a 42 on the second round.
Zach Donahue, Paola, was 12th on the leaderboard with a 90. Donahue was also consistent on the day, opening with a 46 and closing with a 44.
Stratton Draper, Paola, placed 13th with a 90. Draper had a 46 to open and finished with a 44.
Alec Verbraken, Spring Hill, was the final medalist. He shot a 93 for 15th place. Verbraken had a 48 to open and took five strokes off that with a 45 to finish.
Other area results were:
Kameron Crotchett, Spring Hill, 94, 18th; Sam Wheeler, Louisburg, 95, 20th; Drake Abell, Spring Hill, 96, 21st place; Andrew Thomsen, Spring Hill, 98, 24th; Jonas Sanders, Paola, 98, 26th; Nick Lancaster, Louisburg, 98, 27th;
Wade Smith, Osawatomie, 100, 29th; Ian Kirkpatrick, Louisburg, 102, 32nd; Logan Sobek, Paola, 107, 36th; Bodie Lancaster, Louisburg, 109, 37th; Michael McCreight, Louisburg, 111, 39th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.