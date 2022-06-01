NEWTON, Kan. — Paola senior Seth Aistrup placed in the top 20 at the Class 4A state golf tournament.
The tournament set for Monday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 24, was stopped after 18 holes due to rain and unplayable conditions.
Aistrup took advantage of the 18 holes that were played at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course on Monday, May 23, carding an 82 for 12th place.
Stratton Drapper of Paola shot a 96, finishing 56th.
The Louisburg Wildcats placed third in the Fort Scott regional on Monday, May 16, posting a score of 357 to qualify the team for state for the third year in a row.
A.J. Arriola shot a 97 on the course, placing 59th to lead the Wildcats.
Sam Wheeler carded a 98 for 66th place. Jackson Olson was 69th with a 99.
Ian Kirkpatrick shot a 103 for 76th place. Nick Lancaster had a 104 for 80th place. Johnny Thompson also competed state.
Louisburg was 11th in the team standings, carding a 397.
Class 4A regional
A.J. Arriola and Jackson Olson had big days at Fort Scott to help the Wildcats qualify for state for a third year in a row.
Arriola was the regional runner-up, shooting a 78 on Monday, May 16.
Olson shot his best round of the season, carding an 81 for fourth place.
Seth Aistrup of Paola qualified for state as an individual, carding an 84 for sixth place in the regional.
Paola Panther Stratton Draper shot an 86 for ninth place, punching his ticket for state as well.
Aaron Koechner of Paola shot an 89 for 13th place.
Nick Lancaster of Louisburg carded a 96 for 23rd place.
Ian Kirkpatrick of Louisburg and teammate Sam Wheeler both shot 102 to tie for 29th place.
Jonas Sanders of Paola also shot a 102 to tie for 29th place.
Zach Donahue of Paola carded a 112 for 38th place.
Johnny Thompson of Louisburg shot a 114 for 39th place.
Logan Sobek of Paola was 42nd on the leaderboard with a 119.
