PAOLA — Ben Aistrup led the Panther golf team, shooting an 83 on his home course to win the Paola Invitational.
Aistrup won a scorecard playoff against Aiden Bunner of Kansas City Christian to win the individual title at the Paola Country Club on Monday, April 12.
Johnny Eberhart of Louisburg placed fourth in the standings, carding an 85.
Louisburg Wildcat Johnny Thompson shot an 89 for seventh place.
Hunter Williams of Spring Hill finished with an 89 for ninth place.
Anderson County won the team title with a 358. Paola placed third with a 372. Louisburg was one stroke back with a score of 373 for fourth place. Spring Hill placed fifth with 379.
Seth Aistrup carded a 93 for the Paola Panthers. Zach Donahue shot a 94. Evan McMillan had a 96. Jonas Sanders carded a 99. Ben Timpe had an even 100. Aaron Koechner had a 115.
AJ Arriola of Louisburg had a 93. Jackson Olson finished with 106. Dacey Wieland carded a 107. Brock Varnes had a 115.
Dameron Crotchett of Spring Hill had a 94. Mason Weakley shot a 95. Alec Verbraken finished with a 101. Tyler Spieglhalter had a 105. Andrew Thompson carded a 110.
