BONNER SPRINGS — The Miami County boys swim team placed second at Bonner Springs.
All eight swimmers scored points in the meet for Miami County, posting 333 points for the runner-up finish Tuesday, Jan. 31. Every swimmer turned in personal-record times. Topeka-Seaman brought 21 swimmers to the meet and won the team title with 470 points.
Six of the Miami County team’s eight swimmers have qualified for state. The other two swimmers are eligible to attend the state meet as team managers.
Colin Brown, Brayton Brueggen, Colton Prettyman and Andrew Jamison placed first in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:39. The swimmers took seven seconds off their time, qualifying for state in the event.
Brueggen, Prettyman, Jamison and Brown placed first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.
Brown was second in the 200 freestyle, swimming a state-qualifying time. He placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a state-consideration time.
Prettyman was runner-up in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke.
Brueggen placed second in the 200 individual medley. He was fifth in the 100 backstroke.
Landen Terflinger was second in the 100 backstroke, swimming a state-consideration time. He placed fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Andrew Jamison placed third in the 200 freestyle. He was third in the 100 freestyle.
Luke Hebert was second in the 100 butterfly, taking another three seconds off his time to qualify for state. He placed third in the 500 freestyle.
Eric Zhang, Jaden Argeropoulos, Terflinger and Hebert placed seventh in the 200 medley relay.
Terflinger, Argeropoulos, Zhang and Hebert placed seventh in the 200 freestyle relay.
Zhang placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke.
Argeropoulos was 14th in the 50 freestyle. He placed 15th in the 100 freestyle.
The Miami County boys swim team was back home Wednesday, Feb. 8, for the conference championship meet and senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.