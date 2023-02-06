230208_mr_spt_brown

BONNER SPRINGS — The Miami County boys swim team placed second at Bonner Springs.

All eight swimmers scored points in the meet for Miami County, posting 333 points for the runner-up finish Tuesday, Jan. 31. Every swimmer turned in personal-record times. Topeka-Seaman brought 21 swimmers to the meet and won the team title with 470 points.

