SPRING HILL — Six players from the Frontier League champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos were named to the all-league team recently announced by league coaches.
Jalyn Stevenson and Allie Frank were first-team selections for Spring Hill. Katie Frakes, Caitlyn Rexroat and Daphne Gardner were second-team selections.
Haley Cain, Carleigh Pritchard and Rinny McMullen were second-team selections for Louisburg. Morgan Clark, Abby Richmond and Mikayla White represented Paola on the team.
First-team selections are: Jalyn Stevenson, Spring Hill; Allie Frank, Spring Hill; Keagan Shockley, Eudora; Kim Whetstone, Bonner Springs; Keyana Cruse, Bonner Springs; Delaney Franklin, Eudora; Mercedes Madlock, Bonner Springs.
Second-team players are Kate Frakes, Spring Hill; Haley Cain, Louisburg; Carleigh Pritchard, Louisburg; Molly Olmsted, Ottawa; Darby Weidl, Ottawa; Caitlyn Rexroat, Spring Hill; Daphne Gardner, Spring Hill; Rinny McMullen, Louisburg. Honorable mention were: Rylee Serpan, Spring Hill; Jayla Pierce, Eudora; Erin Gallagher, Tonganoxie; Jordan Knipp, Tonganoxie; Morgan Clark, Paola; Abby Richmond, Paola; Anna Burnett, Baldwin; Reilly Ratliff-Becher, Louisburg; Abby Marcouiller, Tonganoxie; Karylin, Piper; Brooklyn Chase, Baldwin; Davis Guetterman, Louisburg; Emma Durr, Eudora; Mikayla White, Paola.
