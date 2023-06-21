LA CYGNE — Prairie View sophomore Bree Allen took the Class 3A state track and field meet by storm, sweeping the distance events.
Allen was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Allen won the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run.
She was not done there.
Allen made another trip to the podium with the Lady Buffalos 4x800-meter relay team, placing eighth in the state.
During the two-day state track and field meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, Allen had a part in 31 of her team’s 41.5 points. Prairie View needed every point, taking the team title by half a point for the first girls team state championship in school history.
“Bree Allen had an amazing day at the state track meet,” Prairie View coach Kyle Littrell said. “It is a testament to her and coach Ballinger for all the dedication they put into it.
“Bree ended up winning the 800, 1600, and 3200, as well as a podium finish in the 4x800,” Littrell said. “Bree is as tough a competitor as I have ever seen. Hopefully she resets her goals and comes back even better next year.”
Bree Allen, Kelsie Konitzer, Kellynn Stroup, and Wylie Teagarden brought home a state medal in the 4x800 with a school record time of 10:19.64.
“I think they set their sights a little higher, but when you run a personal record at the state track meet, that is all a coach can ever ask for,” Littrell said. “I am especially proud of this team of girls for the adversity I intentionally put them through. Sometimes they didn’t like it, but they all accepted the challenge and came through in the end.”
She won the 800-meter run in 2:19. Allen ran a time of 5:09 for first place in the 1,600-meter run. She set pace in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:55.
Allen, Konitzer, Stroup, and Wylie ran a school record time of 10:19.64 for eighth place in the 4x800-meter relay.
Allen was also named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. She won the Class 3A state cross country meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence to wrap up her cross country season.
Allen ran a new personal-record time in the cross country state meet, placing first in Class 3A with a time of 18:56. Allen won the race by 41 seconds. It is the second year in a row Allen has won the Tri-County Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year honor.
Allen thanked her family and her teammates for their support, sharing the honor and recognition with all of them.
Bree followed some big shoes in the family. Her sister, Brooke, who ran for the Lady Buffalos in high school, was also a Spotlight girls runner of the year.
No one touched Allen on the course all season. Allen won every race she was in from the season opener at Anderson County, to the Ramsey Invitational on her home course to the Pioneer League meet, the Class 3A regional meet and the Class 3A state meet.
In dramatic fashion, Allen even saved the best for last, running her new personal-record time in the state meet.
When she came around the final turn to run past the flags to the finish line, no one else was even in sight.
Allen crossed the finish line at Rim Rock Farm in 18:56, breaking the 19-minute mark for the first time in her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.