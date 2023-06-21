230531_mr_spt_track_03

Prairie View sophomore Bree Allen pushes the pace in the 4x800-meter relay. Allen swept the distance events at the Class 3A state track and field meet in Wichita, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter run.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

LA CYGNE — Prairie View sophomore Bree Allen took the Class 3A state track and field meet by storm, sweeping the distance events.

Allen was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Track Athlete of the Year.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.