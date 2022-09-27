WELLSVILLE — Bree Allen of Prairie View won the Wellsville Invitational.
Allen ran a time of 19 minutes, 40 seconds to set the pace in the girls varsity race on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, placed fifth, crossing the finish line in 21:39. Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, was 11th in 22:24.
Lola Edwards, Louisburg, finished 24th in 23:21. Maddy Rhamy was 25th in 23:22. Ryleigh Lueker, Prairie View, placed 30th in 24:03.
Prairie View placed second in the team standings. Louisburg was third.
Other area girls varsity results were: Kally Stroup, Prairie View, 33rd; Kelsey Konitzer, Prairie View, 36th; Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, 37th; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 39th; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 48th; Erin Apple, Louisburg, 52nd; Ella McCammon, Prairie View, 61st.
Jerynce Brings Plenty of Louisburg ran a time of 18:15 for 11th place in the boys varsity race.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, placed 14th in the meet with a time of 18:52.
The rest of the Louisburg boys ran in a pack. Noah Cotter placed 29th. Leo Martin finished 31st. Ethan Ptacek was 40th. Landon Henry placed 41st. Ben Proctor was 43rd. Max Lajoe was 53rd.
The Louisburg boys placed fifth in the team standings.
Jamie Osborn, Osawatomie, placed third in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 26:25. Other area girls top-30 finishers were: Madison Huggins, Louisburg, fifth; McCoy Christi, Osawatomie, sixth; Neveah Baldovin, Osawatomie, seventh; Claire Ebel, Osawatomie, eighth; Ella Steinle, Prairie View, 10th; Lila Edwards, Louisburg, 12th; Quinn Browning, Prairie View, 14th; Macy Barnett, Osawatomie, 15th; Dana Mattison, Louisburg, 24th; Josie McCoy, Osawatomie, 25th.
The Osawatomie girls won the junior varsity team title.
Korbin Crockett, Osawatomie, was third in the boys junior varsity race with a time of 21:16. Other area boys top-30 finishers were: Harvey Hernandez-Guerrer, Prairie View, 18th; Steele Smith, Louisburg, 20th; LJ Kerr, Osawatomie, 25th; Cameron Jenkins, Louisburg, 26th; Garrett Poe, Louisburg, 27th.
Alexas Howard, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the eighth grade girls race with a time of 13:41. Other area girls top-20 finishes were: Emory Huntington, Spring Hill, fifth; Laramie Stevens, Prairie View, sixth; Brookley McDowell, Paola, 16th.
Levi Cotter, Louisburg, placed ninth in the eighth grade boys race. Other area top-20 boys finishes were: Brody Kerr, Spring Hill, 11th; Lucas Herthel, Spring Hill, 12th.
Esmae Niehues, Spring Hill, placed ninth in the seventh grade girls race. Other area top-20 finishers were: J.Lee Ortiz, Paola, 12th; Maggie Hart, Paola, 13th; Marley Johnson, Prairie View, 16th; Lilly Petric, Prairie View, 17th; and Esther Downum, Paola, 18th.
Luke Patry, Spring Hill, placed sixth in the seventh grade boys race. Other area top-20 finishers were: Breckyn Malin, Prairie View, 14th.
