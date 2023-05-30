WICHITA — Bree Allen swept the distance events at state, leading the Prairie View Lady Buffalos to the Class 3A state title by half a point.
Allen won the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run and ran a leg on the eighth-place 4x800-meter relay team at Cessna Stadium on Saturday, May 27.
Prairie View posted 41.5 points, holding off Lindsborg and Phillipsburg by half a point. Norton Community finished fourth with 40 points.
“We knew we had an amazing opportunity to go in and be in the top three, but with any championship you need two things to happen,” Prairie View coach Kyle Littrell said. “First, you need all of your athletes to compete to their best abilities, and second, you need a little luck.”
Allen had herself a state meet with three gold medal performances and a fourth podium appearance with the eighth-place, school-record setting 4x800-meter relay team.
Maddi Baker won a pair of state medals for the Lady Buffalos, placing third in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the high jump.
Kelsie Konitzer, Kelly Stroup, Wylie Teagarden and Allen broke the school record in the 4x800 for eighth-place medals. The team, with alternate Amaris Murillo, ran not only a personal record, but a new school record in their final meet of the season.
Mary Jane Britz set a new personal record with her 10th-place finish in the shot put. Kally Stroup and Delanie Fox qualified for state in the javelin and 400-meter dash.
It is the first girls state championship in Prairie View history. The Lady Buffalos celebrated with a victory lap around the track with the state championship trophy.
Prairie View won back-to-back regional titles and back-to-back Pioneer League championships.
The Louisburg Wildcats were runner-up in the Class 4A state team standings, scoring 87 points. The Wildcats were half a point from the state championship. Andale won the team title with 87.5 points. Wamego was third with 53.75 points.
Mason Dobbins placed first in the high jump and was runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles. Caden Caplinger won state gold with his performance in the high jump.
Louisburg has won three state trophies in three years at the state track and field meet, winning it all in 2021. The Wildcats placed third in 2022 and second this year.
The Louisburg Wildcat 2023 track seniors may have made it four state trophies in four years, but COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 track season.
Girls State Champions
Bree Allen, Prairie View, won Class 3A state titles in the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run. She won the 800 in 2 minutes, 19 seconds, the 1,600 in 5:09 and the 3,200 in 10:55.
Maggie Kauk, Paola, had a leap of 17 feet, 6.5 inches for first place in the long jump. She placed sixth in the triple jump.
Maddy Carpenter Ross, Louisburg, cleared 11-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Boys State Champions
Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, cleared 6-6 for first place in the high jump. He was runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, went over the bar at 15-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Stevie McGuire, Prairie View, won the triple jump with a personal record mark of 43-11.
Class 5A Girls Medalists
Pole vault — Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, second
Discus — Margo Todd, Spring Hill, second
Long jump — Pankey, Spring Hill, sixth
Shot put — Todd, Spring Hill, seventh
4x800 — Sophie Rivers, Legacy Murphy, Payton Hines, Marissa January, Spring Hill, seventh
4x800 — Gavyn Hurley, January, Panky, Murphy, Spring Hill, eighth
4x100 — Adelyn Bauer, Logan Kilbey, Hurley, Pankey, Spring Hill, eighth
Class 5A Boys Medalists
3,200 — Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, sixth
4x400 — Seth Oberkrom, Jack Gisel, Calen George, Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, sixth
Shot put — Carter Meek, Spring Hill, eighth
Class 4A Boys Medalists
Pole vault — Cooper Wingfield, Louisburg, second
3,200 — Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, third
Shot put — Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, third
4x100 — Caden Caplinger, Mason Dobbins, Colyer Wingfield, Ashton Moore, Louisburg, third
110 hurdles — Nathan Apple, Louisburg, fourth
4x400 — Hunter Heinrich, Blaise Vohs, Colyer Wingfield, Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, fourth
300 hurdles — Apple, Louisburg, fifth, Landon Taylor, Paola, eighth
Discus — Vincent, Louisburg, fifth
1,600 — Brings Plenty, Louisburg, sixth
Javelin — Vincent, Louisburg, sixth
4x800 — Blaise Vohs, Myles Vohs, Heinrich, Brings Plenty, Louisburg, seventh
Javelin — Brody Stewart, Paola, seventh
110-hurdles — Taylor, Paola, eighth
Long jump — JJ Crawford, Paola, eighth
Class 4A Girls Medalists
Shot put — Kena Leonard, Paola, second
100 — Emma Lohse, Louisburg, second
4x100 — Mackenzie Rooney, Suzanna Dansel, Kendall Crossley and Emma Lohse, Louisburg, third
Discus — Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, sixth
200 — Lohse, Louisburg, seventh
Javelin — Abby Ediger, Paola, eighth
Class 3A Girls Medalists
100 hurdles — Maddie Baker, Prairie View, third
High jump — Baker, Prairie View, fourth
4x800 relay — Kelsey Konitzer, Wylie Teagarden, Kally Stroup and Bree Allen ran a school record time of 10:19.64 for eighth place.
Class 5A Boys State Qualifiers
Javelin — Miles Pankey, Spring Hill, 11th
100 — Jack Gisel, Spring Hill, 12th
4x800 — Spring Hill, 12th
High jump — Cooper D’Albini, Spring Hill, 14th
Class 5A Girls State Qualifiers
Long jump — Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, ninth
Triple jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, 11th
Shot put — Avery Feeback. Spring Hill, 13th
200 — Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, 14th
High jump — Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, 14th
Javelin — Olivia Gaa, Spring Hill, 14th
100 hurdles — Mackenzie Copeland, Spring Hill, 15th
Class 4A Girls State Qualifiers
100 hurdles — Maddie Pitzer, Paola, ninth
High jump — Hope Bishop, Paola, ninth
300 hurdles — Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, 12th
4x100 — Paola, 12th
4x400 — Louisburg, 12th; Paola, 15th
Javelin — Katie Elpers, Louisburg, 13th
1,600 — Vohs, Louisburg, 13th; Hailey Long, Paola, 16th
4x800 — Paola, 14th
Discus — Ella Baska, Paola, 15th
400 — Vohs, Louisburg, 15th; Abby Jones, Paola, 16th
3,200 — Long, Paola, 16th
Shot put — McKenna Lohse, 16th
Class 4A Boys State Qualifiers
Shot put — Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, ninth; Jett Osbern, Paola, 16th
Triple jump — JJ Crawford, Paola, ninth
Javelin — Max Perry, Paola, 10th
4x800 — Paola, 10th
High jump — Cade Gassman, Louisburg, 11th
3,200 — Devin Trent, Paola, 12th
Long jump — Landon Taylor, Paola, 12th
Discus — Eli Richmond, Paola, 15th
1,600 — Trent, Paola, 15th
Class 3A Boys State Qualifiers
1,600 — Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, 11th
3,200 — Hebert, Osawatomie, 12th
300 hurdles — Caden Cohee, Paola, 15th
Class 3A Girls State Qualifiers
Shot put — Mary Jane Britz, Prairie View, 10th
300 hurdles — Maddie Baker, Prairie View, 11th
Javelin — Kallyn Strop, Prairie View, 14th
400 — Delanie Fox, Prairie View, 15th
Triple jump — Baker, Prairie View, 16th
