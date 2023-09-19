230920_mr_spt_run_01

WELLSVILLE — Bree Allen, the defending Class 4A state champion, set the pace in the Wellsville Invitational to lead the Prairie View Lady Buffalos to second place in the team standings.

Allen ran away with the individual title at Wellsville on Thursday, Sept. 14, crossing the finish line with a time of 19 minutes, 33 seconds. Allen won the race by more than 55 seconds.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or emorris@cherryroad.com.

