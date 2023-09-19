Bree Allen of Prairie View darts to the final 50 yards in the Wellsville Invitation with no one in sight Thursday, Sept. 14. Allen won the race by 55 seconds and led the Lady Buffalos to second place in the team standings.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Jerynce Brings Plenty finishes strong for Louisburg in the Wellsville Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 14, placing second for the Wildcats.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Hazel Downum of Paola hits her stride during the Wellsville Invitational. Downum placed 19th to lead the Lady Panthers.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Luke Hebert of Osawatomie uses his arms and legs to push his pace in the Wellsville Invitational. He finished sixth to lead the Trojans.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Maddy Rhamy of Louisburg keeps her eyes on the finish line at the Wellsville Invitational. She placed eighth in the meet.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Devin Trent of Paola holds his position in the Wellsville Invitational for the Panthers. Trent placed 12th.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Yasmin Rutledge of Paola and Prairie View's Cheyanne Moss run side by side in the Wellsville Invitational. Rutledge finished 25th. Moss was 22nd.
WELLSVILLE — Bree Allen, the defending Class 4A state champion, set the pace in the Wellsville Invitational to lead the Prairie View Lady Buffalos to second place in the team standings.
Allen ran away with the individual title at Wellsville on Thursday, Sept. 14, crossing the finish line with a time of 19 minutes, 33 seconds. Allen won the race by more than 55 seconds.
Allen is a two-time County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Prairie View was runner-up in the meet with a score of 49. West Franklin won the team title with a score of 46. Paola finished fifth in the team standings.
Jerynce Brings Plenty had an incredible second half of his race, finishing in second place for the Louisburg Wildcats with a time of 16:50.
Louisburg was fourth in the boys team standings. Paola was seventh in the meet.
Laramie Stevens, Prairie View, placed fourth in the girls varsity race with a time of 21:59.
Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, ran her way into the top 10, finishing eighth in 22:23.
Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, was 15th in 23:04.
Hazel Downum led the Paola Lady Panthers, placing 19th with a time of 23:16.
Lola Edwards, Louisburg, was 21st in 23:42. Cheyanne Moss, Prairie View, placed 22nd in 23:44. Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, finished 25th in 23:47.
Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, was 29th in 24:09. Erin Apple, Louisburg, finished 31st in 24:18. Kelsey Konitzer, Prairie View, placed 34th in 24:45.
Kally Stroud, Prairie View, finished 35th in 25:11. Alana Bollinger, Paola, was 44th in 25:49.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, ran down a varsity medal for the Trojans. He placed sixth in the boys varsity race with a time of 17:31. Noah Cotter, Louisburg, was right behind Hebert, finishing seventh in 17:31.
Devin Trent, Paola, cracked the top 15 for the Panthers. He was 12th in 18:13.
Micah Sanders, Paola, finished 23rd in 19:11. Brody Whitaker, Osawatomie, was 26th in 19:40.
Levi Cotter, Louisburg, placed 32nd in 20:15. Truman Ellison, Louisburg, was 33rd in 20:16. Mason Mitzner, Prairie View, placed 40th in 20:44.
Laden Terflinger, Paola, was 44th in 21:10. Matthew Stolle, Prairie View, placed 46th in 21:17. Ben Proctor, Louisburg, finished 48th in 21:24.
